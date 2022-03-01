Radisson Hotel Group expands in Asia Pacific with signing of inaugural hotel in Papua New Guinea

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group continues to break new ground in Asia Pacific with the signing of an agreement for the Grand Papua Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals – its inaugural hotel in Papua New Guinea.



Grand Papua Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals

Centrally located Port Moresby, overlooking the harbor and Coral Sea, the 16-storey Grand Papua Hotel had a strong reputation as being one of the country's most popular places to stay. As a member of Radisson Individuals, Radisson Hotel Group's newest affiliation brand, it will deliver to the standards of international hospitality while retaining its own distinct character and charm.

Grand Papua Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, features 156 spacious rooms and suites, all featuring contemporary amenities, comfortable bedding and views of the city, beach, harbor, or ocean. Guests staying on the Executive or Grand floors will also be able to access the 15th floor Executive Lounge, which provides complimentary refreshments, personalized services and panoramic vistas, while a dedicated ladies' floor offers additional safety and peace-of-mind for female travelers.

Guests will be able to unwind in style in the outdoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, soothing spa and hair salon. The poolside terrace creates a relaxing setting for daytime drinks and light bites, while the Grand Bar serves fresh beverages and convenient snacks throughout the day, and the Grand Brasserie promises memorable meals with a modern à la carte menu and wine list.

This landmark hotel is also one of the city's leading venues for events. A selection of nine function rooms, ranging from intimate boardrooms to large, flexible spaces that can house up to 230 delegates, set the stage for a wide variety of corporate meetings and social occasions, including weddings.

As a member of Radisson Individuals, Grand Papua Hotel will be integrated into Radisson Hotel Group's global platform, benefitting from the international awareness and experience, while also retaining its own unique identity. Each property in this curated collection is selected for its individual personality, giving globetrotters the chance to explore new parts of the world in properties that reflect the spirit of their locale, supported by the group's "Yes I Can" service philosophy. The hotel will also join Radisson Rewards, the industry-leading loyalty program that offers exclusive benefits to millions of guests worldwide.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome the Grand Papua Hotel into our rapidly expanding hotel portfolio in Asia Pacific. This is a prime example of how Radisson Individuals is enabling Radisson Hotel Group to enter emerging markets, while owners and developers can leverage our international expertise and systems. Grand Papua Hotel is a respected hotel in Port Moresby, and we look forward to working with the hotel to reach even greater success" said Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

"I am delighted that we join Radisson Individuals and become part of one of the world's largest hotel groups. The Grand Papua Hotel has enjoyed significant success in recent years, catering to cosmopolitan visitors, domestic businesses and meeting planners alike. As the world starts to reopen, this is the perfect time to harness the benefits of Radisson Hotel Group and embark on an exciting new chapter of bringing global hospitality to Papua New Guinea," commented Geoff Cundle, Chairman, Steamships Ltd.

The Grand Papua Hotel is part of Coral Sea Hotels, the largest chain of hotels in Papua New Guinea, soley owned by Steamships Limited. Radisson Hotel Group's newest affiliation brand, Radisson Individuals currently has 48 hotels in operation and under development globally. To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotels.com.

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 550 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol . The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group's Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON INDIVIDUALS

Radisson Individuals is a brand that allows hotel properties to maintain and promote their unique characteristics and personalities by focusing on one-of-a kind locations and experiences, whilst meeting the high standards of quality and service that guests have come to expect from the Radisson Hotel Group. It is a complement brand to the other existing eight brands in the portfolio, and an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who may be considering transitioning to one of the other successful core brands at a later stage. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Individuals by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Individuals is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube