Radisson Hotel Group unveils Radisson Individuals Retreats in India as part of its growth plans

NEW DELHI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group is embarking on an exciting new era of hospitality in India, as it prepares to double its portfolio in the country and launches a new lifestyle brand extension, Radisson Individuals Retreats, which has been specifically tailored for the Indian market.



Radisson Individuals Retreats set to deliver unique experiences

As one of the most widely recognized hotel companies in India, Radisson Hotel Group continues its focus on the market as a part of its Asia Pacific growth strategy. The Group has unveiled plans to more than double its Indian footprint, with 148 hotels and resorts to be added by 2025. These will be in addition to over 140 properties Radisson Hotel Group currently has in operation or under development nationwide.

As part of this strategy, Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled Radisson Individuals Retreats, a collection of upper-upscale and luxury lifestyle retreats, that will deliver exclusive experiences. From soothing spas and wellness sanctuaries to cultural activities and action-packed adventures, these free-spirited retreats will let travelers find their ultimate escape, in tune with the authentic essence of their locale. Each retreat property will be in unique leisure destinations including, Goa, Kashmir, Coorg and Kabini or offbeat locations such as the mountain ranges of Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand, the hills of Karnataka or the historical lands of Rajasthan.

The recent years have witnessed significant changes in consumer behavior, as an increasing number of people seek meaningful activities and encounters. According to a recent survey*, 50% of would-be travelers in India would prefer to relax and recharge in nature, rather than visiting a city, and 85% of respondents said they would like to stay in unique accommodation.

For guests, Radisson Individuals Retreats will offer one-of-a-kind experiential stays imbued with meaningful activities and encounters whilst also ensuring the high standards of quality and "Yes I Can!" service that guests have come to expect from Radisson Hotel Group. For the owners of independent hotels and small chains, this new brand extension will enable them to retain their distinct identity, while also benefiting from a global distribution network, cutting-edge technology, sales and marketing support, professional training and access to Radisson Rewards, the international rewards program that delivers unique and memorable moments to close to 10 million members worldwide.

"We are delighted to announce our continued expansion in India and the launch of Radisson Individuals Retreats. We are fully committed to bringing more exceptional experiences to our domestic and international guests in all parts of the country, from major tier one cities to up-and-coming destinations. Our announcement today represents another important milestone in our journey towards becoming the hotel provider of choice for Indian guests and developers alike," said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President of Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

"Radisson Individuals Retreats exemplifies the future of hospitality, where stays are authentic, sustainable and offer experiences that reflect the essence of their destination. This makes it a great addition to the Radisson Hotel Group portfolio in India. It also highlights the strength and underlying confidence in our brands, which we have worked diligently to build and maintain over many years. We look forward to establishing an exciting new era of mutual prosperity in India," said Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Individuals Retreats is an extension of Radisson Individuals, the soft brand concept that made its debut in South Asia in 2021. At present, Radisson Hotel Group operates 106 hotels and resorts in India, covering 7 of its industry-leading brands in all parts of the country.

