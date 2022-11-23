Radisson Hotel Group's Thailand expansion strategy gathers pace with new signing in Hua Hin

243-key Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin marks second property signed in partnership with Destination Group.

BANGKOK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group is accelerating the expansion of its portfolio in Thailand with the signing of Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin, an upscale beachfront resort with Destination Group, which is anticipated to open in February 2023. This marks the expansion of RHG's partnership with the Bangkok-based private equity real estate investment company, following the recent signing and opening of the Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket in September 2022.



Radisson brand expands to Hua Hin, Thailand

Thailand has been identified as a key focus market for Radisson Hotel Group, as it aims to double its portfolio of hotels in operation by 2023. Further strengthening its on-the-ground support for owners and partners, the Group has set up a new business unit in Bangkok that will set a firm foundation for its ambitious long-term strategy. This will be driven by a dynamic business model that will be tailor-made to owners through a combination of organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and master license agreements.

As one of the top Southeast Asian markets for travel, Thailand has recorded a strong rebound in arrivals, following its complete reopening to international travelers without testing or quarantine requirements, welcoming over 7 million foreign tourist arrivals between January and October 2022[1]. The seaside town of Hua Hin is a long-standing favorite amongst domestic travelers thanks to its white sand beaches, family-friendly attractions and proximity to the capital city and has been identified as an emerging destination for tourism investment as global travel resumes.

"Strong partnerships are key to our growth, and it gives me great pleasure to announce the signing of Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin together with the Destination Group as we continue our growth momentum in Thailand. Our upscale Radisson brand is a perfect fit for the resort, which enjoys an excellent beachfront location in Hua Hin that will cater to the rising demand for leisure. We look forward to expanding our strong collaboration with partners like the Destination Group to launch exceptional hotels in sought-after destinations across the country," said David Nguyen, Managing Director, Indochina and Strategic Partnerships, South East Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

"We are delighted to sign this agreement with Radisson Hotel Group, which comes at an important time for Thailand's tourism and hospitality industry. The Radisson brand has always been regarded for its high standards of hospitality and service. Together with the Group's highly engaged support offices, global distribution and marketing coverage, commitment to sustainability, and a loyal customer base through the Radisson Rewards program, we are confident that this rebranding will mark the start of an exciting new era for our resort," commented Gary Murray, founder and CEO of Destination Group.

The 243-key Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin will soon become the Group's 6th property in Thailand when it opens in February 2023. The resort is nestled directly on Thailand's golden gulf coast, a 2.5 hours' drive from Bangkok, offering 243 rooms and suites, all with balconies overlooking stunning views of the sea.

The family-friendly resort offers extensive facilities including eight restaurants and bars, an outdoor pool, a beach club with private beach access, a spa, a well-equipped fitness center, and a kids' club. A collection of meeting spaces includes a 576m² ballroom, a pre-function area, and three large meeting rooms as well as expansive alfresco and outdoor spaces.

To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotels.com.

Source: [1] Tourism Authority of Thailand https://www.tatnews.org/2022/10/thailand-welcomes-over-7-million-foreign-tourists-from-1-january-to-26-october-2022/

