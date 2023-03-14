Radix IoT Appoints Jason Thacker as CIO

Thacker Will Foster Global Business Continuity Resiliency, Build High Availability Cloud Services Footprint, and Maximize Company’s Systems and Technology Investments

—

Radix IoT, LLC today announced the appointment of Jason Thacker as the company’s Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Thacker will foster annual and multi-year strategies, transitioning strategic goals into tactical planning, and build high availability cloud services footprint.

“Thacker’s continued leadership as Executive Vice President of Strategy has helped accelerate both the development and the quality of our market leading IoT platform products and projects. He has earned our executive team’s full confidence to take the helms as our CIO and help expand our global reach while building our cloud services footprint, which is critical to the success of our products and services,” said Fred Dirla, CEO of Radix IoT, LLC.

As CIO, Thacker will continue process improvement to scale internal growth while enhancing security awareness and capabilities. In expanding global growth for Radix IoT’s commercial IoT platform, Mango OS, he will secure the company’s business continuity readiness resiliency, evaluate resource requirements and supporting strategies while maximizing investments in systems and technologies.

“I’m honored and grateful that the Radix IoT executive team entrusted me as a Chief Information Officer. The overwhelming pride to the dedicated hard work across company-wide teams, and the humility to learn from challenges of our continued growth trajectory is the driving force behind my deep dedication to Radix IoT which provides me with opportunities to leverage my experiences and confidently implement changes to deliver market competing capabilities. I look forward to ongoing global success as we evolve our platform of IoT products and services across various industry verticals,” said Jason Thacker, CIO at Radix IoT, LLC.

Thacker’s over 23 years of diverse cross functional technology and business career includes vast experience in driving innovative technology products to market, merging business opportunities with technology solutions. Previously, as Radix IoT’s Executive Vice President of Strategy, he directed the Department of Strategic Programming’s Center of Service Excellence, improving cross collaboration of governance, policies, and processes that resulted in programmatic controlled execution of strategic initiatives and security focused quality delivery. Previous to that as Vice President of Engineering and quality assurance liaison, he directed enterprise product management, engineering development lifecycle, and product delivery with best-in-class technical product management standards expediting Radix IoT Mango OS platform’s rapid global market growth. Prior to joining Radix IoT, Thacker directed the IT Programs and Project Management at TDOE, was Director of Software Development at BitBox USA, and Director of eCommerce and Business Systems at Kirkland’s where he implemented multichannel, HR, Finance, and BI information system strategies including on premise, SaaS, and Cloud applications services.

Radix IoT Mango OS is the market’s leading, highly scalable, most flexible, web-based software that installs on most hardware, or in the cloud, allowing communication and harvesting of data from nearly all building or IoT connected systems and technologies. Cost effectively and without a major overhaul of existing systems, Radix IoT Cloud’s fully managed service offers critical facilities secure central management, configuration, visualization, and real-time analytics across tens of thousands of global sites at scale.

For more information, visit Radix IoT www.radixiot.com or contact sales@radixiot.com.

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from existing subsystems into a managed dashboard, allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA), Nashville (TN), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

