Radix IoT Mango 5 Optimizes Unparalleled Intuitive IoT Scalability for Mission-Critical Monitoring

Radix IoT, LLC today announced the release of Mango 5, advancing large-scale IoT multi-site deployments and monitoring scalability to unprecedented heights. Bolstering its market leadership, Radix IoT’s Mango 5 streamlines installation and deployment activities with unique new features that allow integrators, contractors, and end-users to easily, and intuitively, scale and unify tens of thousands of mission-critical locations into one ecosystem for remote monitoring and management.

“Radix IoT’s Mango 5 is the future of effortless scalability for global commercial portfolio asset monitoring. Without compromising flexibility, enterprises can now scale remote management and triage in half the time legacy monitoring solutions require. No other comparable product in today’s market offers this level of intuitive monitoring scalability and stability for critical facilities’ owners and operators,” said Michael Skurla, Chief Product Officer at Radix IoT, LLC.

Large-scale IoT systems can now easily scale up, with Mango 5’s streamlined, automated workflow features that include:

The Portfolio Manager Configuration Tool –transforms enterprise owners and operators into data experts, with instant set-up and views of globally distributed property portfolio with access to site-level metrics and device-level data without dashboards or complex tagging structures. Integrators and end-users can instantly access KPI overviews and site-level historical graphs and maps with a drag-and-drop interface, create information tabs personalized to roles and needs, and make changes instantaneously without touching a line of code.

–transforms enterprise owners and operators into data experts, with instant set-up and views of globally distributed property portfolio with access to site-level metrics and device-level data without dashboards or complex tagging structures. Integrators and end-users can instantly access KPI overviews and site-level historical graphs and maps with a drag-and-drop interface, create information tabs personalized to roles and needs, and make changes instantaneously without touching a line of code. Pi-Link– expands on the highly popular TCP Publisher by simultaneously enabling events operations at the edge and in the cloud using gRPC. Scheduled events and logging at the edge are unhindered with lost connectivity to the cloud, and instantly re-synchronize with the cloud when reconnected. This unparalleled resilience level, critical in environments with unstable or highly constrained cloud connectivity (e.g., over cellular, LoRaWAN, and satellite), increases Edge to Cloud security with mTLS certificates. Mango administration panel allows connection authentication with integrated setup and management–and the TCP Publisher is fully backward compatible.

expands on the highly popular TCP Publisher by simultaneously enabling events operations at the edge and in the cloud using gRPC. Scheduled events and logging at the edge are unhindered with lost connectivity to the cloud, and instantly re-synchronize with the cloud when reconnected. This unparalleled resilience level, critical in environments with unstable or highly constrained cloud connectivity (e.g., over cellular, LoRaWAN, and satellite), increases Edge to Cloud security with mTLS certificates. Mango administration panel allows connection authentication with integrated setup and management–and the TCP Publisher is fully backward compatible. Pi-Mesh– this revolutionary database, designed specifically for storing and querying IoT data at scale–with 100 times faster query processing speed than the traditional database technology–is fully optimized for time-based data critical to most distributed SCADA and BMS solutions. Whether Mango runs at the edge or in the cloud, it can handle tens of millions of data points in real-time and historical context. Compatible with Pi-Link, its rapid, small-size data and events transfer between locations reduces traffic while assuring constancy amidst outages. Optimized for Mango data and long-term storage, Pi-Mesh takes up a fraction of the typical storage space required by traditional database solutions.

this revolutionary database, designed specifically for storing and querying IoT data at scale–with 100 times faster query processing speed than the traditional database technology–is fully optimized for time-based data critical to most distributed SCADA and BMS solutions. Whether Mango runs at the edge or in the cloud, it can handle tens of millions of data points in real-time and historical context. Compatible with Pi-Link, its rapid, small-size data and events transfer between locations reduces traffic while assuring constancy amidst outages. Optimized for Mango data and long-term storage, Pi-Mesh takes up a fraction of the typical storage space required by traditional database solutions. Pi-Flow– the reimagined Mango UI accommodates a highly intuitive workflow for commissioning and setup by integrators, contractors, and end-users. The redesign allows systems deployments to scale and change instantly–whether onboarding 100 or two million points of data–across one to tens of thousands of locations.

the reimagined Mango UI accommodates a highly intuitive workflow for commissioning and setup by integrators, contractors, and end-users. The redesign allows systems deployments to scale and change instantly–whether onboarding 100 or two million points of data–across one to tens of thousands of locations. CSV Toolbox–brings new tools to streamline and automate with an escalated systems’ configuration ability. In addition to the JSON store, Mango 5 supports tooling for CSV importing/exporting from devices, tags, and events–enabling automated, at-scale operations with conversant tools contractors and enterprise customers are fully accustomed to.

Mango 5 enhances all Mango 4 features including alarming, event management, full HTML (desktop and mobile) compliance, native cloud capability (or cloud of choice)–scaling to tens of thousands of sites–with simple device integration across 40+ protocols without vendor lock. Best of all, upgrades from Mango 4 are simple to deploy.

For more information on Mango 5 visit https://radixiot.com/mango5 or contact sales@radixiot.com.

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT empowers diverse facilities and infrastructure with a cloud-native platform that organizes and unlocks critical data, providing actionable insights to enhance operational efficiency and cost reduction. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA), Nashville (TN), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

