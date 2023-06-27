Radix IoT Mango Wins Smart Cities & IoT Innovation Platinum Award for Most Innovative Edge Computing Solution

The Juniper Research 2023 Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation Recognize Most Innovative, Disruptive Vendors and Solutions

—

Radix IoT, LLC today announced that its Mango is the Platinum Winner of the Juniper Research 2023 Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities & IoT Innovation’s Most Innovative Edge Computing Solution. The awards recognize the most innovative and disruptive vendors and solutions in the highly dynamic smart cities and IoT industries. Juniper Research provides research, consultancy, and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector and industry commentary. For a full list of 2023 winners visit here.



“We’re thrilled that our Mango IoT platform’s disruptive solution is recognized among Juniper Research’s Smart Cities & IoT Innovation awardees. Radix IoT continues to provide market-leading solutions that empower operators and managers of today’s complex smart cities with intuitive, efficient IoT monitoring scalability, and stability, as well as actionable business decisions,” said Michael Skurla, Chief Product Officer at Radix IoT, LLC.

Radix IoT recently released its Mango 5, advancing large-scale IoT multi-site deployments and monitoring scalability to unprecedented heights, further bolstering its market leadership. To streamline IoT installation and deployment activities, Mango 5’s unique features allow integrators, contractors, and end-users to easily, and intuitively, scale and unify tens of thousands of mission-critical locations into one ecosystem for remote monitoring and management.

For more information on Mango 5 visit https://radixiot.com/mango5 or contact sales@radixiot.com

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT empowers diverse facilities and infrastructure with a cloud-native platform that organizes and unlocks critical data, providing actionable insights to enhance operational efficiency and cost reduction. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA), Nashville (TN), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

Contact Info:

Name: Jackie Abramian

Email: Send Email

Organization: Radix IoT

Website: http://www.radixiot.com



Release ID: 89100999

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.