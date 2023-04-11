Radix IoT Promotes Aaron Asbra to VP of Engineering

Asbra Will Lead Software Engineers Development Team, Focusing on Mango OS Software

—

Radix IoT, LLC today announced that Aaron Asbra, former Application Engineer project lead, has been promoted to Vice President of Engineering. In his new role Asbra will lead a development team of full-stack software engineers focused on further development of the company’s Mango OS–the market’s leading, highly scalable, most flexible, web-based IoT software solution.

“Aaron Asbra’s leadership, vision, and drive has reflected on every project he has led. We are confident that he will successfully lead the software engineers’ team whose impactful role is instrumental in supporting Radix IoT’s Mango OS which is the most comprehensive, ‘must have’ set of tools for an inclusive, manufacturer agnostic IoT solution,” said Fred Dirla, CEO of Radix IoT, LLC.

Reporting to Radix IoT CTO, Mads Pedersen, Asbra’s team will expand the monitoring of critical infrastructure, offering global customers improved operational efficiency and actionable sound business decisions. With over 20 years’ experience in software development and IT management positions, Asbra was previously the Technical Project Manager at BitBox USA where he managed the planning, execution, and closing of integration and installation projects, providing a complete set of hardware and software tools for efficient critical infrastructure management. Previous to that, he spent over a decade as a Lead Developer in Microsoft’s .Net Framework and SQL environments, and as IT Director at DealerLink where he managed its proprietary software platform and the disaster recovery and business continuity architecture for high-availability systems.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work more closely with Radix IoT’s amazing team of developers. I look forward to advancing the outstanding achievements of our Mango OS software and empowering our customers to address their global operational needs with Mango’s “plug-and-play” deployment and achieve the single point of truth for data,” said Aaron Asbra, VP of Engineering at Radix IoT, LLC.

For more information, visit Radix IoT www.radixiot.com or contact sales@radixiot.com.

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from existing subsystems into a managed dashboard, allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA), Nashville (TN), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

