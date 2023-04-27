Radix IoT Promotes Javier Trevino to VP of Engineering

Trevino Will Lead Enterprise Platform Architecture Design and Development

Radix IoT, LLC today announced that Javier Trevino, former Enterprise Architect, has been promoted to Vice President of Engineering. In his new role, Trevino will lead all the enterprise platform architecture design and development efforts in addition to continuing his work on the design and implementation of the Radix IoT Data Lake and Data Warehouse program.

“Trevino has done a superb job in guiding various platform initiatives for Radix IoT as well as building development teams to meet the growing product portfolio. As part of his new role as VP of Engineering, he will expand his focus on strategic planning across all the Radix IoT development programs,” said Fred Dirla, CEO of Radix IoT, LLC.

Trevino will manage software developers/engineers' assignments on various facets of the Radix IoT software portfolio and infrastructure programs. He will also facilitate collaboration between different teams, providing technical design, specification, and documentation for new and existing efforts.

Prior to his Enterprise Architect role at Radix IoT, Trevino was Director of Data Science Architecture at 3Pillar Global Mexico, where he managed multifunctional teams focused on developing microservice-oriented architectures for Data Science solutions. Previous to that, as Director of Technical Services for Tiempo Development for over five years, he led the technical standards definition of processes and best practices that enabled the projects’ overall quality and success, leaning on his vast experience as Senior Java developer with companies like HP, Softtek and Infusionsoft.

“It is a great honor to be promoted to the role of VP of Engineering. I’m thrilled to work for such a great company as Radix IoT, and to be part of a talented, hardworking, and supportive team. I look forward to meeting all our company goals and in process help our global customers achieve and fulfill theirs,” said Javier Trevino, VP of Engineering for Radix IoT, LLC.

Radix IoT offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from existing subsystems into a managed dashboard, allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix Iot portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix Iot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA), Nashville (TN), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

