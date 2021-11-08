RadLink, Singapore's Leading Imaging Center, Adapts Lunit AI to Analyze Chest X-rays and Mammograms

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit today announced a Reference Site Agreement with RadLink, a subsidiary of the Fullerton Health Group, Singapore's leading private diagnostic and molecular imaging service provider.

As a leading medical AI company, Lunit provides AI software that detects and analyzes radiology images. The most mature products--Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG--provide AI-powered detection of lesions that are suspicious of chest abnormalities and breast cancer with 96-99% accuracy and visualize the location of the findings.

Dr. Chee Way Eng, Medical Director and Managing Director of RadLink Diagnostic Imaging, and Dr. Niketa Chotai, Consultant of RadLink Diagnostic and Head of Breast Imaging, will also participate as Lunit's Ambassadors, to perform further analysis and case studies.

Dr. Eng commented, "Having used Lunit's AI technology, we expect Lunit INSIGHT products to improve the overall productivity and accuracy of the radiologists."

"I am super excited to use the recently added Lunit INSIGHT MMG at RadLink," said Dr. Chotai. "The initial results using Lunit INSIGHT MMG at Radlink look impressive. It feels like having another expert to evaluate the images. I look forward to serving our patients better."



Dr. Eng Chee Way with Lunit INSIGHT CXR (left) and Dr. Niketa Chotai with Lunit INSIGHT MMG (right)

RadLink and Lunit will further collaborate on clinical research aspects. Dr. Niketa Chotai is planning a study with Lunit INSIGHT MMG to further investigate the value of AI in reading mammography. The study result is expected to be released next year.

"RadLink is one of the leading imaging centres not only in Singapore but also in the whole APAC region," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We are delighted to introduce our AI solutions to RadLink, to create clinical value and ensure a healthier life for the people in the region."

About Lunit

With AI, Lunit aims to make data-driven medicine the new standard of care. Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, to find the right diagnosis at the right cost, and the right treatment for the right patients. We are especially focused on conquering cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The company's most mature product line Lunit INSIGHT are now clinically used in around 400 sites worldwide to help medical professionals more efficiently and accurately diagnose diseases in chest X-rays and mammography images. It is CE marked and also holds approval in more than 30 countries including Korea, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and more.

About RadLink

RadLink Diagnostic Imaging is Singapore's leading private diagnostic and molecular imaging service provider. With over 15 years of experience treating patients in Singapore, its team of experienced radiologists provides clients and patients with high quality diagnostics and imaging services at affordable prices. Its diagnostic services include: diagnosis, treatment planning, response monitoring, therapy and prognosis services that facilitate cancer staging, nervous system, bone and joint analysis, as well as the detection and diagnosis of conditions such as cardiovascular, breast and renal diseases, amongst others.

