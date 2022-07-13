Raffles City Welcomes An Exciting Slate of International Brands With New And Exclusive Concepts

Making a "Bigger, Better, Fresher" comeback to the mall is British lifestyle retailer, Marks & Spencer, with more than 14,000 square feet of space that offers apparel, beauty, homeware items and the second-largest M&S food hall in Singapore , featuring a grocer and an in-store bakery.

The new store of Canadian athletic apparel retailer, lululemon, offers an extensive selection of the brand's core On The Move, Yoga, Running and Train ranges as well as the new 'Play' category of Golf and Tennis products.

Other upcoming stores opening include upscale supermarket, CS Fresh by Cold Storage, as well as luxury beauty brands Aesop, CHANEL, Creed, Diptyque, Givenchy, Gucci Beauty and Guerlain.

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raffles City Singapore, Singapore's premier fashion and lifestyle mall, welcomes a new slate of international brands opening their stores, as part of the mall's rejuvenation, to refresh and elevate its positioning with a diverse mix of trade categories. These new stores expand the lifestyle, beauty and food & beverage offerings of the mall to offer shoppers with specially curated merchandise and unique shopping experiences.

Mr Steve Ng, General Manager of Raffles City Singapore, said, "We are excited to unveil this first cluster of international lifestyle and beauty brands taking space within Raffles City, as part of the mall's timely rejuvenation. We are heartened by the support and enthusiasm of these brands to open their standalone flagships as well as introduce new and differentiated concepts. We will continue to work closely with each of them to bring an elevated, varied and rewarding shopping experience to Singaporean shoppers and tourists."

The mall reconfiguration of about 111,000 sq ft of the retail space across Levels 1 to 3, is slated to complete by Q4 2022. Shoppers can expect a specially curated mix of over 50 new well-established, premium brands, across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories, with new retail formats and elevated shopping experiences.

Together with its established hospitality assets that include two five-star hotels – Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford, as well as a myriad of stellar dining options, the rejuvenated Raffles City will be uniquely placed as a revitalised, upscale integrated retail and lifestyle hub in the Civic District area.

New Stores Now Open

CS FRESH – First-ever "Fresh from the Sea" in-store dining concept

Upscale supermarket expert, CS Fresh, has opened its refreshed concept store at #B1-01 to 02 with new and unique offerings exclusive to Raffles City. Foodies can now enjoy the first-ever "Fresh from the Sea" in-store dining experience, where they can choose fresh seafood from the seafood ice bay; have it cooked to one's preference and dine in the store.

Other new exciting additions include The Cheese Shop that offers the largest cheese offerings in a supermarket with charcuterie; Ready-To-Heat (RTH) range offering exclusive Waitrose elevated RTH meal range and Yolo Foods everyday RTH meals; Saybons Cheese Wheel Pasta offering delectable cheese wheel pastas at affordable prices, and a "Soul Smoothie Bar" by Acai Affair.

MARKS & SPENCER – Second largest foodhall in Singapore and more style offerings including sustainable choices

Leading British Retailer, Marks & Spencer (M&S) makes a return to the rejuvenated Raffles City with more than 14,000 square feet of space at #B1-44E. After 36 years since M&S first set foot in Raffles City, the new store features the second-largest M&S food hall in Singapore, at close to 7,000 square feet, to offer the best of M&S's food range, with a plethora of British made and international cheeses, wines and ice cream and the addition of the new frozen range of desserts. The food hall also includes the signature in-store bakery that serves customers a selection of pastries, shortbreads, scones, pies and cookies that are baked fresh daily.

Known for its trusted quality, value and confident styles, the new M&S store also offers womenswear, menswear, lingerie and beauty items. Customers can choose a range of timeless wardrobe staples from the M&S Collection that are easy to wear and combines classic and contemporary styles for an effortless look. The store's clothing collection also feature a host of sustainable product innovations including a commitment to 100% of cotton used across the ranges coming from more sustainable sources that are better for people and the planet, including the Better Cotton Initiative, Fairtrade, organic and recycled.

L'OCCITANE – Singapore's first and only eco-concept boutique with recycling initiatives and regular events for shoppers

L'OCCITANE Singapore has opened its first-of-its-kind and only eco-concept boutique at #01-43A, with more than 80% recycled materials used to furnish and design the store, as part of the brand's commitment to reducing waste and being eco-friendly.

The new "True Stories" concept, which promises a bright and welcoming space, is a hub for L'OCCITANE's waste-reduction initiatives – the Big Little Things recycling program for beauty empties, Eco-Refills, and Refill Fountain, L'OCCITANE's zero-plastic product refill service.

There is also be a special area dedicated to advocating an eco-friendlier lifestyle, with a rotating calendar of events, such as collaborations with local artists, lifestyle eco-friendly brands, and petite exhibitions, exclusive to Raffles City.

LULULEMON – Extensive range of products for active lifestyle, including the new 'Play' category, for Women and Men

lululemon, the Canadian technical athletic-apparel company, has opened its latest store at #01‑11/12, Raffles City, that represents a new and exciting home for lululemon to connect with the diverse Singapore community at the heart of the city. The store offers an extensive range of products across the Women's, Men's and Accessory categories. These include lululemon's core On The Move, Yoga, Running and Train ranges as well as the new 'Play' category, which currently includes products for Golf and Tennis.

PARIS BAGUETTE X TEATRA – First-of-its-kind café-retail concept in collaboration with teatra

Located at Raffles City's main entrance connected to the City Hall MRT at #01-46/47/48 & #01-46A, Paris Baguette has opened its new flagship store that incorporates its first-ever, exclusive teatra retail concept.

Designed with a garden-like, European alfresco look, the new café-retail concept includes an in-store tea brewing bar that offers comprehensive teatra gift sets packaged in fresh floral tins and boxes that are perfect for tea parties or occasion-gifting. In addition, among its new menu offerings are handcrafted fruity vin-chaud (also known as mulled wine) and tea infused mocktails that are great beverages for a respite in between shopping. There is also a host of special promotions and exclusive treats during the opening celebration month for customers to enjoy.

A Premium Beauty Haven To Look Out For

The rejuvenated Raffles City will bring extra joy to beauty aficionados as an assembly of luxury beauty, skincare and fragrance brands open their new stores in the upcoming months. Here are some of these brands that will excite any bona fide beauty insider:

AESOP – New design concept and upscale, sensorial experience

Renowned for their skin, hair and body care products of the finest quality, Australian brand, Aesop, will introduce a fresh concept with an upscaled, multi-sensorial experience to customers at its expanded new store at Raffles City.

CHANEL – A newly-renovated boutique with makeup, fragrance, skincare and in-boutique exclusives, including sunglasses

CHANEL's newly renovated boutique, designed with two entrances, reinterprets the aesthetics and codes of the House via the signature tones of black and white, with a touch of gold. Clean, understated lines subtly define several distinct worlds of makeup, fragrance, skincare, and in-boutique exclusives, including a wall dedicated to CHANEL sunglasses.

The new boutique features a skincare wall, including the SUBLIMAGE area which houses the brand's most premium skincare collection, as well as a fragrance bar to facilitate free exploration of CHANEL's range of fragrances.

Shoppers are also able to discover the full range of CHANEL makeup through an experiential journey with interactive screens that house online makeup tutorials and the opportunity for digital makeovers via the CHANEL Try-On feature or even enjoy personalized consultations and get make-up tips from the House's beauty consultants and make-up artist.

CREED – First standalone flagship boutique in Singapore with exclusive services and full Les Royales Premium range

Legendary English French hand-crafted premium perfume brand with over 250 years of royal service history, Creed will open its first standalone flagship boutique in Singapore at Raffles City. The boutique will also be the first in Southeast Asia to feature a brand-new design and will include services such as product personalization and tailored fragrance profiling.

The Les Royales Premium Range, the most luxurious collection handcrafted with the noblest essences and rarest infusion techniques by Oliver Creed, will be exclusively available in Singapore at the Raffles City boutique. It includes six exquisite fragrances that have a different classification from soft amber to dry, citrus and fruity fresh.

GIVENCHY – First and only standalone flagship boutique in Singapore with exclusive products and services offering

French luxury perfume house, Givenchy Parfums, will open its first and only standalone flagship boutique in Singapore at Raffles City. Inspired by its heritage, Givenchy Parfums expresses a free and modern vision of elegance, both sophisticated and radically daring in its fragrances, makeup and skincare products. From L'Interdit and Irresistible to Givenchy Gentleman and De Givenchy, Givenchy Parfums embody the brand's defining values of sophistication and boldness, fusing genres and revealing unexpected twists.

Givenchy at Raffles City will carry exclusive products and service offerings that are only available in the Raffles City Boutique. This includes the full range of the House's premium skincare range, Le Soin Noir, De Givenchy collection as well as engraving and personalisation services.

Givenchy's team of professional and friendly Beauty Consultants, who are trained to perform personalised diagnosis, will also be at hand to recommend the best products that suit customers' needs.

GUERLAIN – First flagship boutique in Singapore with a skincare cabin and full collection of exquisite fragrances

Luxury French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house, Guerlain, will open its first-ever flagship boutique in Singapore at Raffles City in September. It will also be the first and only store in Singapore to feature a skincare cabin, where visitors will be able to enjoy a tailor-made, sensory skincare experience developed through Guerlain's spa expertise.

The full collection of Guerlain L'Art & La Matiere, an impassioned celebration of fragrance-made art with 18 exclusive juices and customisable bottle; L'Art de Vivre, a range of candles and home diffusers; as well as Les Matières Confidentielles, which offers refined fragrances to spray on the skin or one's beloved materials, will be exclusively available at the new boutique.

Forever timeless, the Bee Bottle represents for Guerlain a precious as well as an important piece of heritage anchored in history and continually reinterpreted to combine tradition with modernity. Available only in Guerlain Boutiques around the world, the Raffles City boutique will be the first and only boutique in Singapore, where consumers can purchase the Bee Bottle, choosing from a selection of fragrances.

From highly contemporary, refined aesthetics to a visitor experience enriched with extraordinary enchantments and attentive tailored touches, the new boutique becomes an exceptional destination, offering a truly beautiful journey from skincare to fragrance and makeup. A place for celebration and interaction, the Guerlain Boutique declares itself a boundless playground of luxury.

More information on the new and exciting brands opening at the rejuvenated Raffles City, including Diptyque and Gucci Beauty, will be shared in the following months.

RAFFLES PRESTIGE – A BY-INVITE ONLY MEMBERSHIP

Raffles City Singapore is also elevating its premium shoppers' experience in the mall by engaging them with regular special events. In April 2022, a select group of the mall's by-invite only Raffles Prestige members were given the VIP treatment at newly-opened Acqua di Parma store, where they experienced first-hand the professional Barberie service; enjoyed a private viewing of the Montblanc Glacier collective and a sumptuous dinner at The Providore.

More recently on 17 June, Raffles Prestige members were invited to an exclusive meet-and-greet and experiential session with Aqua di Parma's International Head Barber, who flew in specially from Milan.

With Raffles City's rejuvenation and entry of upscale brands and stores, Raffles Prestige memebers can look forward to even more exciting, differentiated, and bespoke VIP experiences, including exclusive invitations to events and previews, priority concierge services and personalised gifts, to name a few.

For more information on the latest shopping, dining and hotel promotions for shoppers and tourists, please visit www.rafflescity.com.sg.

About Raffles City Singapore

Managed by CapitaLand, Raffles City Singapore is a premier integrated complex comprising retail, commercial, hotels and convention centre space in the heart of Singapore's Business District. Designed by world renowned architect I M Pei to be the 'city within a city', Raffles City Singapore opened in 1986 and links the tourist and shopping artery of Orchard Road with the commercial and financial area in and around Raffles Place. The complex consists of Raffles City Singapore, Raffles City Tower, Raffles City Convention Centre, Swissotel The Stamford and Fairmont Singapore. Raffles City Singapore is a prime retail mall spread over five floors on storeys 1, 2, 3 and Basement Levels 1 & 2. The mall currently houses over 200 specialty shops, including international fashion labels, luxury watch and jewellery brands, beauty concept stores and restaurants from casual dining to Michelin star restaurants. Raffles City Singapore is linked directly to the City Hall MRT Interchange station and the Esplanade MRT station along the Circle Line.