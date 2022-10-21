SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide hit Ragnarok Online takes on new heights as Gravity Game Hub (GGH) PTE.LTD, subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) announces the release of their new mobile game; Ragnarok Arena which will be arriving soon in late Q4 2022 across South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Oceania and other regions on Apple and Google stores.



RAGNAROK ARENA: THE NEWEST RPG MOBILE GAME BY GRAVITY GAME HUB IS COMING SOON

Ragnarok Arena (ROA) is a combination of RPG, strategy and idle gaming. Players will definitely look forward to this game as they will follow a storyline and collect over 99 well-known and MVP monsters from the classic Ragnarok Online who will fight alongside their main character to clear the game and hunt down the boss. To strategize the game, players must determine which spells, tactics, formations, and troops to deploy in order to dominate and bring down all their opponents.

The game will also showcase classic competitive features such as world boss hunting, guild battles, and territorial wars, which will eventually lead to live regional tournaments and competitions that the community can look forward to.

The highlights of Ragnarok Arena are different from the classic Ragnarok Online. It has been improved a lot to make it more fun. Game functions to anticipate are as follows:

Deploy a team of monsters

Choose a hero class to enhance your team line-up

Challenging dungeon adventures

Compete in the Guild War

Enhanced Crystal System

PvP Fights

And many more existing features in the game

GRAVITY GAME HUB ON ESGS 2022

Buckle up and get a glimpse of Ragnarok Arena! Gravity Game Hub will join this year's Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS 2022) – Mark the dates from 28 to 30 October and meet the team at Booth #C4, ESGS, SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, Philippines.

Pre registration details will be announced soon. Follow the Official Facebook Page of Ragnarok Arena to get the latest updates!

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

Gravity Game Hub is a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) a developer and publisher of online and mobile games headquartered in South Korea. The company is the creator of the globally recognized Ragnarok Online with over 120 million users worldwide.