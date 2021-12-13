Ragnarok: The Lost Memories by Gravity Game Hub Now Officially Launches on IOS and Android

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub, a subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: GRVY), announced that Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a JRPG mobile game has been officially launched in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines on Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, the follow-up of the popular Ragnarok Online with over 120 million players from around the world. Now, with the mobile title - Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, players can now embark on an adventurous journey filled with endless quests and diverse dungeons!

In Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, players can assemble their hero character collections filled with immersive storytelling with Cinematic Newtro JRPG experience. By using the unique card battle system, players will be able to strategize their card's skills and abilities to battle different Ragnarok bosses to discover the story adventure.

By achieving the 100K pre-registration milestones, all players will receive rewards of 100K Zeny, 30 EXP Potions (S) and 20 lucky winners will win a Razer Gold Gift Card worth $10 USD. On top of this, to commemorate the grand launch of Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, Gravity Game Hub has prepared various events for players to participate in and receive exciting rewards. Players can check out their Official Facebook page for more event details.

About Gravity Game Hub



Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to deliver an interactive gaming experience and create a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

Gravity Game Hub is a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) a developer and publisher of online and mobile games headquartered in South Korea. The company is the creator of the globally recognized Ragnarok Online with over 120 million users worldwide.

Developed by Gravity NeoCyon Inc, Ragnarok, The Lost Memories is a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary 2D free-to-play new cinematic newtro role-playing game (RPG). It will be the first game to be published by Gravity Game Hub in the region.

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories is now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

For more information on the Ragnarok: The Lost Memories mobile app, you may visit the following websites: