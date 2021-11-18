Ragnarok: The Lost Memories Mobile JRPG Available for Pre-registration on Google Play and Apple App Store

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub has launched pre-registrations for Ragnarok: The Lost Memories mobile game on Apple App Store and Google Play Store across Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a free-to-play mobile Cinematic Newtro story JRPG is the follow-up to Ragnarok Online, bringing back all the nostalgia and classic game experience to you.

In Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, explore the world of Midgard and choose your preferred class from the original classes- Swordsman, Thief, Acolyte, Mage, Archer and Merchant. Players can now enjoy auto-battle function to progress at their own pace while completing engaging and witty quests. With its unique card system, collect an array of cards for different job characters that can be used in battle. While you journey through the quests, unlock new heroes characters and unlock rewards to level up!

The pre-registration has started and as the number of pre-registered players grows, players can unlock the milestones and stand a chance to win amazing rewards such as iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, Xiaomi, Oppo, or AirPods! For more information on the pre-registration rewards, you can visit the Official Website .

As the classic Ragnarok story unfolds, embark on an exciting adventure filled with hidden elements and quests! Ragnarok: The Lost Memories is now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store . You can now enjoy the Cinematic Newtro RPG experience on your mobile device!

About Gravity Game Hub



Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to deliver an interactive gaming experience and create a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

Gravity Game Hub is a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) a developer and publisher of online and mobile games headquartered in South Korea. The company is the creator of the globally recognized Ragnarok Online with over 120 million users worldwide.

Developed by Gravity NeoCyon Inc, Ragnarok, The Lost Memories is a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary 2D free-to-play new cinematic newtro role-playing game (RPG). It will be the first game to be published by Gravity Game Hub in the region.

