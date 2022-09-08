Rahi, A Global IT Systems Integrator announces expansion & investment plans in The Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rahi, a leading global IT solutions provider, systems integrator and VAR, will welcome more team members in its new Manila office that will grow to approximately 300+ team members in the next twelve months. This launch demonstrates confidence in the regional markets in South East Asia, capabilities, and ability to expand with customers in the region.



Creating a centralized service and engineering resource

Rahi is known globally across 140 countries for providing Data Center Transformation, IT Infrastructure, Workplace Collaboration, Enterprise Networking, Cloud & Data, and Security solutions. Founded in Fremont, the USA, in 2013, Rahi now has 17 offices in the APAC and more than 47 offices Globally.

With the current strength of more than 50 team members in the Philippines, the company will be able to support both the local and global customers. Overlooking the entire Manila Bay, Rahi's new office sits in E-Com Center in Pasay City, along Harbor Drive.

The building meets the demand of the growing international tech, internet, and entertainment businesses while offering ultra-modern office spaces and facilities to support 24/7 operations. With many MNCs in this new CBD area, the Rahi team can engage with many customers and partners more conveniently and efficiently.

Global center of excellence serving Rahi's Global footprint

"Rahi Philippines will become Rahi's third Global Network Operations Center, following our US and India locations. We also have a team of excellent Data Center, Enterprise IT and Solution experts. It will enable Rahi to better support both our local and global projects to ensure continuous customer success," said Paul Mason, VP, Professional Services, APAC.

The Philippines is recognized globally as one of the largest English-speaking nations. Rahi sets up its presence here intending to make it one of its "Global Centers of Excellence." Through Rahi’s team of NOC, Enterprise Operations and Solutions Experts, the Rahi Philippines team will become a strong force behind the global company’s customer satisfaction and project success.

Pooling high-quality resources from the strong PH talent base

“Economically and technically, the Philippines is full of opportunities. Many international companies are looking to expand their presence here and develop a stronger regional approach to growth in the South East Asia Market. We look forward to growing our global team in this region with our people-first culture, diversity and organization principles,” says Rashi Mehta, Co-founder & EVP of Finance.

The office opening marks Rahi’s commitment and momentum in empowering modern businesses with industry-leading technology solutions and services. With its “Customer First” approach, Rahi Philippines will become the ultimate gateway to realize the company’s purpose and deliver excellence locally and globally.

About Rahi

Established in 2013, Rahi is a global IT solutions provider, systems integrator, and value-added reseller that provides full lifecycle technology solutions across various IT disciplines. With entities, offices, operations, warehouses, and integration centers in 47 locations in 26 countries worldwide, Rahi combines its global reach and in-depth analysis services to understand customers’ business goals, IT requirements, and operations while delivering successful business outcomes.

