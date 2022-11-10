Railroad And Locomotive LED Sourcing Made Easier With Specialty Bulb's Part Number Optimization

Specialty Bulb is proud to be a leading supplier of bulbs used in the railroad industry. Attentive customer service and competitive pricing have built a glowing reputation. The authorized bulb distributor is saving its customers more time with an optimized catalog of part numbers.

LEDs have been a major asset to all types of industries. Their efficiency and longevity lead to improved sustainability and lower costs. As a result, they’ve become a standard for manufacturers, maintenance specialists, and other professionals who need an update for older light bulbs. The railroad industry has been no exception.

To learn more about railway lamps and bulbs, visit: https://www.bulbspecialists.com/lamps/135/Railway.html



To answer the need for LEDs and bulbs on locomotives and other railroad applications, Specialty Bulb has always made product sourcing easy and cost-effective. Now they are saving their customers even more time by streamlining the part number search process.



Specialty Bulb is pleased to announce a new and simplified catalog of part numbers. For decades, the authorized light bulb distributor has offered a vast inventory of bulbs and lamps that suit the needs of transit authorities, Class I, transit, short lines, and tourist railroads, as well as resellers. They provide a comprehensive selection of locomotive bulbs and lamps made by the world’s leading manufacturers. Today, LEDs are some of the most in demand. Specialty Bulb customers can now find the exact replacements they need in less time thanks to the distributor’s optimized part number catalog.



This update accommodates the many professionals who are making the smarter switch to LEDs for railroad fixtures. In the past, conventional railroad and locomotive lamps would deliver between 350 and 2000 hours of operational life before replacements were necessary. LED lamps provide a significant boost to longevity with 50,000 to 60,000 hours of operational life, and at no compromise to the brilliant and reliable illumination required for railroad applications.



As many of their longtime customers already know, Specialty Bulb is dedicated to delivering the best possible experience and most competitive prices in the market. The distributor is exceedingly proud of its reputation for saving its customers time and money while providing personalized customer assistance and impeccable order fulfillment.

