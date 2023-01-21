The Rainmaker Forum Announces the Launch of Rainmakers’ Knowledge Center

The Rainmakers Forum offers new programs for entrepreneurs and businessmen created to help them grow, promote, and ultimately exit their businesses.

Bruce Stout, author, and Director of The Rainmakers' Forum, has announced the launch of a series of new business education programs. These programs are designed to help entrepreneurs and businessmen grow their businesses and tackle the challenges they face. With over 25 years of experience in strategic planning and marketing, Stout and various experts bring their knowledge to The Rainmakers' Forum to help professionals worldwide succeed. Through these educational video books and special reports, professionals will have access to information that will help them stay ahead of the competition. These programs provide essential advice that can be applied universally across industries.



“Real-world business education is not taught in schools,” Bruce Stout states, “we are a conduit for the expertise and advice of people who have actually succeeded.

Stout is the Director of The Rainmakers’ Forum, a Talk Show Factory, Inc. division that offers many professional services. His international experience as a lecturer in many organizations and his experience in addressing business development and marketing tax shelter strategies and treaties have given him the confidence to advise business leaders globally.



People often quit businesses and jobs because they need to learn how to meet the challenges and move on. Stout’s latest audiobooks and videos discuss financing a company's growth, how to merge and exit a company, and a lot more.



Audio Programs and Books:

The programs include interviews and how-to programs with input from top experts. There are many interesting topics, such as How to Acquire Affluent Family & Closely-Held Business Clients, Doing Business in the USA: Your Business Exit, and more. These audiobooks and videos are aimed at helping businesses gain more clients. They help professionals launch new products and services and assist all new companies entering the USA with tips on conducting business here.



For more information and to order the video books and special reports, click here:

Rainmakers' Forum Report Order Form

About Rainmakers Forum:

Formed in 1990, The Rainmakers’ Forum is engaged in helping professionals to grow their businesses. It is an image-shaping and promotion engine that assists professionals in rising above risk. The company has provided marketing, coaching, and advisory services to professional firms for the last three decades. It aims to help attorneys, accountants, consultants, and other professionals struggling with tight budgets slowly reinvent themselves. Their objective is to help businesses reinvent themselves and, in this way, increase the value of their business.

The Rainmaker Forum continuously expands its educational programming by adding new programs. The curriculum includes business development and strategic planning programs, marketing and sales, personal improvement, life balance, and public speaking, to name a few. They also conduct many online webinars that help clients improve their careers and businesses and their personal lives.

About Bruce Stout:

With a background in finance, Stout started his career as an accountant. He later moved ahead and gained immense experience in international tax. Stout has lectured for different organizations and spoken on treaties between nations, business development, and marketing. He soon established his business management firm with offices in several states. He was the CEO of a reputed entertainment company for several years, producing entertainment and educational programs.

Stout later authored several books and courses on strategic planning and marketing.

He is also a private advisor who works to help private business owners and professionals to optimize their growth and profitability. Later, with experience, he built many businesses in the entertainment, technology, and professional services sectors. He is a well-known face in the national media, having been featured on CNBC, CNN, and several other national and local outlets.



