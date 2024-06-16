Raising Money-savvy Kids: Sharon Hayut, CDFA, Highlights the Importance of Early Financial Education

Beyond the Piggy Bank, Sharon Hayut shares simple strategies for everyday conversations about money to empower children for financial success.

Sharon Hayut, CDFA, a wealth advisor, Senior Managing Director at Magnus Financial Group LLC, and honoree of the Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List, is shedding light on the importance of early financial education and urging parents to equip their kids for a bright financial future.

Money is profoundly influential in everyone’s life. But, as the world of finance evolves, it exposes crucial gaps in personal finance knowledge across ages. Hence, the importance of financial education. Financial literacy is touted as the cornerstone to achieving financial freedom as it lays the foundation for better financial understanding and responsible planning. Despite being a lifelong endeavor, many people still lack basic financial literacy, which can hinder informed decision-making. This trickles down to quality of life, affecting their children and communities, and impacting wealth creation.

Recognizing the critical importance of early financial education, Hayut seeks to fix this knowledge gap by making financial literacy education available to kids. As a financial advisor, Hayut emphasizes financial education with her clients and encourages passing down financial literacy to their children, especially starting them off with financial fundamentals – such as budgeting. “In my line of work, I often see the impact of financial literacy – or lack thereof – on peoples’ lives,” she said. “It is clear that the foundation of a secure future is built in childhood, and by teaching children the basics from a young age, we can empower them for financial success.”

Hayut calls on parents to introduce their kids to conversations about money as early as possible. She explains that building smart money habits starts at home. Teaching kids about budgeting builds a strong foundation for responsible money management habits that can last a lifetime. “Budgeting for kids is not just about dollars and cents,” explains Hayut. “It’s about instilling responsibility, planning, and delayed gratification. Budgeting teaches children valuable lessons about setting goals, making choices, and understanding the value of money.”

One of the first steps in teaching kids about budgeting is helping them understand the concept of income and expenses. Parents can start by explaining where the money comes from, such as allowances, gifts, or earnings from chores. Then, children can learn about different categories of expenses, such as saving, spending, and giving. The ‘jar system’ is a popular way to introduce budgeting to kids. Parents can use jars or envelopes labeled with different categories and have their children allocate their money accordingly. For instance, from their allowance, children get to determine what portion goes to savings, spending, giving, and other expenses.

However, even as parents accept that one of the most valuable tools they can give their children is a grasp of money management, many wonder how they can introduce their young kids to the complexities of money without confusing them. Hayut explains that the key is to teach age-appropriate budgeting methods in a fun and engaging way. Parents can turn everyday moments into teachable opportunities, like involving them in grocery shopping trips and walking them through making a shopping list, comparing prices, and sticking to a set budget. She also recommends finding small tasks that kids do daily and allocating a salary for them at the end of the week, where they then help the kids set goals for significant expenses and introduce fun games to encourage saving.

Financial literacy shouldn’t feel like a chore,” says Hayut. “In my house, we use our daily routine. Specifically, when my kids brush their teeth nightly for a week straight, we give each child $1 salary. Then, we charge them for their expenses, 10 cents for rent, electricity, food, and clothing. That leaves them with 60 cents, which they get to save or buy something.”

By fostering financial literacy early, parents empower their kids to become financially responsible adults capable of making informed financial decisions, achieving their goals, and building a bright financial future. Hayut says that this approach to budgeting allows children to view money more positively and helps them foster a sense of independence, confidence, and control over their financial futures.

