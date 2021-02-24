RAJANT AND COMPTEK ALLIANCE REPRESENTS EXPANSION INTO RUSSIA & CIS

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Russia’s CompTek, the leading Russian reseller of network and telecommunication equipment. This partnership represents Rajant’s further investment in Eastern Europe and CIS to increase support of machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and mobility in markets like open-pit mining, underground mining, indoor warehousing, ports, and other industrial markets.

Marcin Kusztal, Sales Director Eastern Europe and CIS for Rajant says of the appointment, “Russia has a vast, high tech economy and CompTek is keenly focused on providing their channel partners with value-added solutions within their portfolio to support emerging IIoT networking demands. Rajant’s unique ability to hold many connections over multiple frequencies and overcome obstructions in the hardest-to-network areas was missing from CompTek’s offerings. With Rajant, CompTek has what their telecom operators, systems integrators, application developers, and resellers in more than 100 cities in Russia and the CIS have been looking for, creating favorable conditions for its partners’ business development.”

“We believe Rajant is the most valuable solution for clients in different verticals and markets. Industrial wireless networks are needed more than ever,” shares Nikita Ivanov, Comptek’s head of sales. “As companies try to digitalize most processes to evolve their overall productivity, Rajant solutions are vital for them. We are happy to be partnered with Rajant.”

About CompTek

Founded in 1989, CompTek is the leading Russian distributor of network and telecommunication equipment. An innovative company providing breakthrough technologies, CompTek’s business is based on a two-tier system affording its partners a whole range of services to support and develop their business. This work model, with the extended support and value-added services (VAD,) is directed at operators, system integrators and software developers. We offer professional technical expertise, project financing and management, equipment testing and the specialists’ training at our Training Center, one of the first certified in Russia, where thousands of engineers from Russia and CIS countries have received certification.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 60 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

