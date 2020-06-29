Paris, 29/06/2020

Rajesh Krishnamurthy appointed CEO of Expleo to lead next step of services and delivery model transformation

Expleo’s Supervisory Board today announces the appointment of Rajesh Krishnamurthy as Expleo’s new group CEO. He will replace Olivier Aldrin, who is pursuing opportunities outside of the group, as of July 15, 2020.

Expleo, formerly known as Assystem Technologies and SQS, relaunched last year after a series of acquisitions, creating a unique technology partner combining engineering, software quality services and management consulting to accompany its clients in their digital transformation. This strategic move answered the changing needs of a global market where engineering and software have come together.

With the appointment of Rajesh Krishnamurthy as CEO, Expleo will accelerate its strategic transformation roadmap, with a strong focus on digitalizing its services and scaling its global delivery capabilities.

Expleo’s Supervisory Board commented: “The Supervisory Board would like to extend its warmest thanks to Olivier Aldrin for his tremendous commitment over the past three years and in particular his excellent work in growing Expleo to a team of 15,000 well-recognized experts, operating in 30 countries. Olivier was instrumental in creating the new Expleo via a series of acquisitions that helped the group develop its service portfolio towards a unique end-to-end offering.

Whilst Expleo entered the Covid-19 crisis on solid operational and financial grounds, the pandemic created major long-term disruptions, notably in its legacy engineering automotive and aerospace markets. To meet these challenges that also come with new opportunities and to progress Expleo’s development roadmap, we have looked for a leader with an international background and the experience to drive the transformation of the organisation. Rajesh has a deep knowledge of Expleo’s markets, across engineering, quality and consulting services. He brings a unique combination of technology know-how developed in operational and senior management roles, and business acumen. He has our complete confidence to lead the group in this new chapter.”

Rajesh Krishnamurthy added: “I am honored to join Expleo and would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me to lead the future development and transformation of the group with the support of Expleo’s teams around the world. Expleo will continue building on its successes by taking its expertise to new sectors and clients. In particular, we will support our clients in accelerating their digital transformation and leverage our assets and experienced teams that will undoubtedly put the company in a strong position in the new world that we find ourselves in.”

Rajesh Krishnamurthy

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, 49 years old, has a Bachelor in electronics engineering from the University of Pune (India). A French citizen of Indian origin, Rajesh has lived in Paris since 2003.

Rajesh started his career in 1992 at Infosys, a global IT and consulting major. He was identified as a top talent early on and has been an integral part of the Infosys success story and growth. In his last role, he was President of one of the company’s four industry divisions, in charge of the Energy, Utilities and Telco markets, across engineering, quality and consulting services. He had additional responsibility for the European region and headed the Infosys Global Consulting organization.

Since February 2018, Rajesh was Chief Technology and Transformation Officer for the CMA CGM group, the French container transportation and shipping leader. He was mandated to harness organizational change to embrace digital transformation and drive new growth. He had direct responsibility for group IT, digital and shared services centres across the globe.

About Expleo

Expleo is a trusted partner for end-to-end, integrated engineering, quality services and management consulting for digital transformation. We help businesses harness unrelenting technological change to successfully deliver innovations that will help them gain a competitive advantage and improve the everyday lives of people around the globe.

Expleo is active in the technology-intensive sectors that make business and society more connected, sustainable and secure. We offer unique access to industry-specific expertise and best practice across the following services: consultancy and business agility, product design, production and in-service support, as well as continuous quality.

Our 15,000 people bring the right balance of boldness and reliability that businesses need to succeed in this disruptive era. We are active in more than 25 countries, generating €1.1 billion in revenue in 2019.

Expleo’s network of affiliate companies includes Aerotec, Athos Aéronautique, Double Consulting, Edison Technical Recruitment, Moorhouse Consulting, Silver Atena, Stirling Dynamics, Sud Aviation Services, Trissential and Vista Technologies.

For more information: expleogroup.com

