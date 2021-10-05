Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island Unveils its $7.5 million Refurbishment

Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island is ready for Victoria's re-opening with a fresh new look, brand new accommodation offerings, a restaurant and bar, plus a host of onsite activities

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island, one of the island's largest resorts, has announced the completion of a major renovation plus a host of new features and onsite guest activities.



Ramada Phillip Island Grand Villa Kitchen



The newly opened Flametrees Restaurant at Ramada Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia



Ramada Phillip island Aerial

Known for its idyllic location, Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island is nestled in nature on 65-acres of beautiful Victorian bushland. It features studio, two and three-bedroom villa accommodation and is accessed by resort guests and members of Club Wyndham South Pacific vacation club. The resort is home to an exceptional range of facilities along with conference and events spaces.

The transformative refurbishment included the renovation of 137 villas and the addition of new Deluxe and Grand villas. The onsite restaurant has also been redesigned with a sleek fit out and an upgrade to its culinary offerings. Renamed Flametrees, the restaurant offers an extensive menu, wine list, cocktail bar, and fireside dining.

The $7.5 million project, which commenced in 2019, provided a significant boost to the local economy with approximately 80 percent of the tradespeople employed either residents of the island or the surrounding areas.

Family-friendly activities introduced at the resort include an outdoor cinema, jumping castles (during school holidays), trivia and bingo nights, scavenger hunts and kite flying competitions. The resort has acquired pedal karts and has converted a walking trail into a mini grand prix track as a nod to Phillip Island's own world famous circuit. Onsite facilities also include a gym, sauna, indoor and outdoor spa, two outdoor swimming pools, a children's wading pool, electric bikes, games room, three tennis courts and a children's playground.

"Guests and Club Wyndham members are enjoying a whole new level of resort experiences, services and amenities. These include refined culinary experiences, enhanced digital services, family activities and upgraded accommodation," said Michael Armour, the resort's General Manager.

With a big focus on sustainability at the resort, workshops are offered where guests can make nesting boxes for native wildlife. New signage educates guests about local flora and fauna, and petrol vans used by staff have now been replaced with electric carts. All furniture that was replaced during the refurbishment was donated to local and Melbourne charities including The Salvation Army, Phillip Island Community and Learning Centre Inc., Sacred Heart Mission, Vinnies and various other local organisations.

"We are currently open to regional Victoria and cannot wait to welcome back more holidaymakers to our 'new look' Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island. We have stringent hygiene practices in place and offer spacious villa accommodation and plenty of wide-open air space, making it easy to enjoy a wonderful resort stay while also social distancing. Phillip Island has so much to offer as a holiday destination, and here at the resort, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional and memorable guest experiences," said Mr Armour.

To celebrate its new offerings, Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island is offering 15% off for stays over two nights until 16 Dec 2021. Blackout dates will apply. See details here: https://ramadaphillipisland.com.au/offers

Ramada Resort by Wyndham Phillip Island participates in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

ABOUT WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS ASIA PACIFIC

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is the largest timeshare development operation outside of North America. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests and provides consumer financing to vacation owners in Club Wyndham South Pacific. The Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific team also provides support for affiliate Wyndham Destinations International Limited, responsible for the development of Club Wyndham Asia and Innovative Holiday Club by Club Wyndham.

With a wealth of hospitality expertise, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is a development partner of choice. Its management subsidiaries oversee a collection of approx. 75 hotels and resorts across the region, some of which are mixed-use developments where Wyndham Destinations holds an owning interest. Extending across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Hawaii and Europe, the company's managed portfolio includes resorts branded under the globally renowned Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, Ramada by Wyndham and Days Inn by Wyndham brands.

ABOUT CLUB WYNDHAM

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 100 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what's on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

Related Links :

https://www.wyndhamdestinations.com