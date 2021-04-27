Ramadhan #DiSurabayaAja with Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Pamper yourself with an interesting staycation experience and enjoy various authentic Indonesian dishes when breaking your fast while still implementing health protocols.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this month of Ramadan in 2021, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah presents an interesting experience for those who miss the atmosphere of breaking the fast with family and friends at the hotel by enjoying various typical dishes of 'Warisan Nusantara' at Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar. In addition, various interesting programs are prepared during the holy month of Ramadhan, starting from #DiSurabayaAja Ramadhan staycation and 'Work in Comfort' staycation which is no less interesting than the Ramadan-themed decoration knick-knacks that adorn the hotel area, complete with the implementation of health protocols that comply with WHO standards.



Warisan Nusantara Iftar Buffet at Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar during Ramadhan

To complete the excitement in the month of Ramadan, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah presents a Ramadhan staycation program #DiSurabayaAja starting from IDR 850,000 ++ / room/night, this package includes suhoor and iftar for two persons at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar. In this month of Ramadan, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah also presents a staycation program 'Work in Comfort' for those who are planning for a business trip. This package includes breakfast, free laundry facilities, late checkout, and 20% off for ordering food and drinks at Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar, and of course fast internet to support the smooth running of guests business trips.

Not only staycation programs, but people are also presented with a variety of delicious dishes while breaking the fast with loved ones such as friends, family, and colleagues at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar. For only Rp. 198,000 net per person, people can enjoy a variety of authentic Indonesian including Nasi Hijau Jepara, which is served complete with sauteed corn mushrooms, pentul satay, kecombrang chicken, empal beef. Besides that, people can enjoy Kambing Guling with Ketupat, Nasi Kebuli Kambing, Kerang Kreco Pedas Surabaya, Sate Ayam Ponorogo, Bakso Malang, Es Cendol Bandung and various other interesting dishes from all over Nusantara. People can also get a special Buy 1 Get 1 discount by using a credit card.

"Chef Lukman Santoso and a team from Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar, invite you to travel around Indonesia through various typical Indonesian dishes, to complete your breaking your fast with your family, partner, and other loved ones by continuing to apply health protocols in this New Normal era," said Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, and The Westin Surabaya.

While waiting for breaking the fast, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah can also be the choice for ngabuburit by trying Ngabuburit Ngeteh Doeloe package at Djaman Doeloe Restaurant & Bar. Ngabuburit Ngeteh Doeloe package includes various street snacks that will arouse the appetite and of course a wide selection of Indonesian teas while being accompanied by a beautiful view of the city of the West Surabaya from M3 floor Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah.

For those who want to enjoy a varied menu of Indonesian Traditional Iftar by Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah also offers a menu option for the "Ramadhan #DiRumahAja" Package or "Hantaran Nusantara" Package, starting from IDR 88,000 ++ per item that can be enjoyed with family at home while breaking the fast.

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah also implements strict health protocols, in the Iftar Buffet, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, by reducing seating capacity and the number of guests by up to 50%, providing buffets served directly by our chefs, as well as sanitizer equipment that is available in every corner of Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar.

"We want guests to feel safe and comfortable in celebrating Iftar in the holy month of Ramadan at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, even though it is still in a pandemic condition. Therefore, we invite you to celebrate the blissful holy month of Ramadan with us at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah," added Alamsyah Jo.

