Randstad RiseSmart Receives 2021 Great Place to Work® Certification

SYDNEY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global outplacement and career mobility provider, Randstad RiseSmart, today announced it has been designated as a Great Place to Work®-Certified™ company, with 97 percent of Australia-based employees agreeing with the statement that RiseSmart is a Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

To be eligible for certification, RiseSmart submitted a culture assessment that provided an overview of employee demographics and workforce programs. Australia-based team members also completed an anonymous Trust Index© Survey, answering questions about workplace quality experiences, including management credibility, overall working environment, pride in their work and inclusivity. The survey found that 100 percent of employees feel that people care about each other and that customers would rate the service as excellent.

Other survey findings include:

100 percent of employees say that people are treated fairly regardless of their age, race, gender or sexual orientation

100 percent believed that 'management' were competent, ethical, honest and showed appreciation for good work and extra effort

100 percent said that we celebrate special events

"When I co-founded a start-up business over 15 years ago, one of my goals was to employ great people and simply be a great place to work," said Alison Hernandez, Managing Director, APAC for Randstad RiseSmart. "Now that fledgling business from 2004 is owned by Randstad and badged as Randstad RiseSmart, but my goal has never changed. I am so proud that together we create a Great Place to Work. We partner with hundreds of client organisations to help them support their employees through times of change and ultimately uphold their employer brand. The Great Place to Work accreditation demonstrates our integrity and commitment to the employee experience. I am so proud of each member of my team."

Learn more about RiseSmart's Great Place to Work™ Certification here

This Great Place to Work® certification comes soon after Randstad RiseSmart's announcement as a founding partner in a global-first Family Friendly Workplaces initiative in partnership with Parents at Work and UNICEF Australia. Read more about the initiative here.

about randstad risesmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing outplacement and career mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps nearly two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies across more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com .

