Established in 1974, the Rare Gemstone Company has been a leader in the gemstone business for half a century. It attains unparalleled quality and authenticity by sourcing and cutting its gemstones in-house. The company makes unique, custom-made jewelry and sells gemstones directly from mines.

The history of the Rare Gemstone Company began fifty years ago, hidden in the desolate landscapes of Northern Kenya, where it mined a claim of rare Canary Sapphires. By this time, a complete operational system had already been set up so that the company could control every stage from extraction to the final consumer. By bypassing the traditional channels of distribution, high-quality stones reached buyers at much lower prices.

True Rarities at RGC - 28 Carat Tanzanite Ring and 102 Carat Investment Grade Tanzanite

The company’s ability to only acquire raw crystals of the highest quality directly from small-scale miners has been a major factor in its growth. Having forged such relationships over time, has made it possible for them to be the first ones notified about any new discoveries made or any additional output achieved by these mines. Essentially, their entire business model relies on this strategy, which ensures that every precious stone selected, is done based on its uniqueness, rarity and pedigree.

Another essential component of the company, is its in-house cutting operation. Here, expert gem cutters turn raw crystals into exquisite gemstones. This highly skilled process uses modern gemological equipment and techniques so that every jewel created meets the highest standards for quality and beauty.

Aside from selling loose gems, The Rare Gemstone Company specializes in custom jewelry design. A major step forward came early in their fiftieth year when they launched their award winning “Design Your Own Jewelry” engine which lets clients make fine bespoke jewelry according to their preferences. The Jewelry Design Wizard is an advanced system that enables people to match rare stones with different setting styles and metal colors and automatically calculate prices, simplifying the procedure while being transparent and user-friendly. For those who want something completely bespoke and designed from scratch, there is another option available at the firm: individuals can collaborate fully with designers actualize their dreams by creating outstanding pieces that reflect nothing but pure originality.

What sets The Rare Gemstone Company apart more than anything else, and has been central to its success over the years, is its absolute dedication to being genuine and transparent. While other players in this field heavily rely on promotional pictures before releasing any product into the market, pre-selling the same, every single item from The Rare Gemstone Company is unique.

The company provides comprehensive documentation on all gemstones to build customer trust. This includes GIA system Gemstone Grading Reports, Provenance Reports, and advanced 360-degree view technology. Each gem also has a laser inscription, which acts as further proof and guarantee.

They have earned an excellent reputation for themselves over the years by being trustworthy, ethical, and providing the highest quality gemstones. These values are evident in their enduring relationships with miners and never-wavering commitment to only offering premium stones; this is reflected worldwide thanks to their customer base, which remains loyal due to high caliber at fair prices offered consistently since their establishment in 1974. According to the CEO, Antony Zagoritis, it is this ethos that has driven their success over the last 50 years, leading to them being named as one of the fastest growing companies in Africa in 2024 by the Financial Times in London.

Over the years, the company has had the opportunity to work with various prominent personalities, such as members of royal families or even stars in Hollywood. Some notable celebrities who have used their services before include Sting, Trudie Styler, James Earl Jones, Didier Casnati ( The Gypsy Queens ), Robert Zemeckis ( Hollywood Director ), and Kit Gwin( TV Actress ).

In New York, The Rare Gemstone Company tethers its processes to a code of conduct and strict ethics, governing colored gemstones worldwide as laid down by the International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA), of which it is a member. The company’s CEO currently holds the post of ICA Ambassador to Kenya, representing the New York based international body and championing a more ethical and sustainable colored gemstone industry.

Only the muses know what the future holds for this energetic and inventive company over its next fifty years, but if the past half century is anything to go by, it will be an exciting ride.



