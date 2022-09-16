Rare Lorcan O'Herlihy Designed Loft In Hollywood Up For Sale

WA Lofts is a boutique collection of 14 lofts in Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Designed by renowned architect Lorcan O'Herlihy, in 2008 as an intimate collection of 14 lofts right in the heart of Hollywood in Los Angeles called WA Lofts and located at 803 Wilcox Ave.

The building makes innovative use of polycarbonate panel cladding, which, combined with wood and cement board siding, balances the extensive use of glass and gives a cohesive sensibility to the building.

Unit 3, which is available exclusively by DPP and Loftway listed by Christiano Sampaio, who has sold some of the most iconic Lofts in Los Angeles. These Lofts are very rare and tend to be snatched fast by the architect's many enthusiasts.

California Polytechnic University graduate Lorcan O'Herlihy probably needs no introduction. The son of actor Dan O'Herlihy is credited with designing produce work that has been published in over 20 countries and recognized internationally with features in The New York Times, Wallpaper, Metropolis, Architectural Record, Architectural Review, Architecture, Frame, Icon, Dwell, and Interior Design, among many more. His other notable Loft projects are Habitat825, Kings1030, Formosa1140, Gardner1050, San Vicente935, and many more.

To learn more visit: www.WALofts3.com

Watch WA Lofts Unit 3 Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31aSxzSyL3Y

