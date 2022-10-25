RATIONAL showcases iCombi Pro & iVario Pro for the first time at FHA HoReCa 2022 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RATIONAL, the leading German brand for commercial cooking systems is presenting at the FHA HoReCa 2022 – a platform that brings together leading foodservice & hospitality suppliers to meet the fast-growing demand of food & hospitality industry in the region. Displaying its latest cooking systems iCombi Pro and iVario Pro for the first time at a big forum like FHA HoReCa, RATIONAL has setup up a state-of-the-art booth to create a truly immersive experience for the visitors.

Showcasing live-cooking sessions continuously in their Arena section, the booth from RATIONAL has a massive LED Display to create an engaging experience for even the passing-by visitors. The booth furthermore features dedicated sections, viz. Restaurant, Catering, and Accessories & Self-Cleaning Function in the iCombi Pro. The Restaurant and Catering sections present how the two new-age cooking systems can provide solutions to individual target groups basis their requirements for À la carte-based food preparation or large-scale food production. ConnectedCooking is also an integral part of their booth showcase where all their cooking system are connected to it. ConnectedCooking is a free digital solution from RATIONAL to network and manage their cooking systems using the mobile app or the website platform. It can be used for creating the recipe and cooking programs, automatically distributing software updates to all integrated RATIONAL units with just one click.

Speaking about presenting at FHA HoReCa 2022, Mr. Miguel Lamberti, Managing Director – RATIONAL Cooking Systems Pte Ltd, Singapore, said, "We are excited to present our latest cooking systems - iCombi Pro and iVario Pro at the vital platform FHA HoReCa 2022. The event held after a long hiatus induced by the Covid-19 pandemic is seeing good visitor footfall, hinting that the hospitality and foodservice sectors are ready to revolutionize with modern technology. We are excited to be here at the right time. Our strategically developed booth further helps us to showcase and highlight the different possibilities that our futuristic cooking systems offer."

About RATIONAL

The RATIONAL Group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 1,100 people in Germany and a total of over 2,300 worldwide. RATIONAL has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in 2000, and is currently included in the MDAX.

The primary objective of the company is to always offer its customers maximum benefits. Internally, RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership and social responsibility. Year after year, numerous international awards testify to the exceptional quality of RATIONAL's work.