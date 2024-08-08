Ratzer|Dobis Expands Legal Services To Address Rising Divorce Rates In California; Focuses On Family Law Issues To Help Families, Couples Navigate Complex Processes

—

As leaders in the family law landscape in California, Jim Ratzer and Morgan Dobis, certified family law specialists, underscore the need for high-quality representation where clients get direct access to their attorneys. In divorce and family law matters, the firm is known for taking the time to listen to each client's concerns, understanding their goals, and handling all aspects of their cases.

Ratzer|Dobis, a leading law firm based in Solana Beach, California, has expanded its legal services to help clients with divorce, family law issues, custody, and visitation.

According to Jim Ratzer, co-founder of Ratzer|Dobis, the expansion serves as a response as California sees a surge in the demand for specialized legal support in divorce and separation, especially among clients over the age of 50.

Ratzer noted that in recent years, divorce rates among couples over 50 have increased. This accounts for about a quarter of all divorces in the United States. However, this trend is seen as part of the increasing social acceptance of later-life divorces and a shift from the traditional idea of staying together just for the sake of grown children.

"Divorce is undoubtedly one of the most stressful events a person can experience. We want to help couples ease that stress and help them become healthier, happier, and more confident," said Ratzer. "At the end of the day, navigating this challenge is about having a strong relationship with a legal expert and getting tailored service so they get to achieve a successful outcome in any family law matter."

According to Morgan Dobis, also co-founder of Ratzer|Dobis, the legal firm has mainly focused on high-net-worth, complex cases that involve issues like child custody, move-away requests, and substantial asset divisions. Their team of legal experts represents clients throughout southwestern California and the greater San Diego area, offering expert legal support tailored to each individual's unique circumstances.

Ratzer|Dobis currently offers comprehensive handling of all divorce-related matters. The team ensures fair treatment and advocacy throughout the process. It also advocates for securing the right amount of child support, whether received or paid.

In recent years, the law firm has also made a mark in successful high-net-worth divorce. In these cases, the team helps clients navigate the complexities of asset distribution involving huge assets, business investments, and retirement funds.

In addition, Ratzer|Dobis provides cost-effective and expedited mediation services as a neutral third party to resolve disputes amicably. Its team also assists in establishing paternity via DNA testing, which impacts child support and custody matters.

Ratzer|Dobis has also carved out a name in dealing with legal intricacies arising from modern relationships, with its team of legal specialists crafting prenuptial agreements to provide protection and clarity for both parties entering marriage. The team also addresses complications arising from multiple properties and significant assets during divorce and helps secure fair spousal support arrangements to aid the lesser-earning spouse.

For Dobis, a certified family law specialist herself, it is crucial to have skilled legal representation early in the divorce process to safeguard interests and ensure a smoother transition. She underscored the firm's priority on this area, with the team dedicating all resources to finding effective solutions for clients and their families.

Dobis and Ratzer both have a proven track record of handling complex, contested matters. Their expertise extends to high-asset property divisions, contested child custody issues, and cases involving hidden income or assets.

"We've made a mark in the California legal industry as a firm that is devoted entirely to family law — we don't just dabble in it," explains Ratzer. "We focus our efforts on finding workable solutions for our clients, their families, and their children."

About Ratzer|Dobis:

Ratzer|Dobis is a law firm specializing in family law, serving clients throughout southwestern California and the greater San Diego area. With Jim Ratzer and Morgan Dobis at the helm, the law firm has led the way in providing high-quality legal representation focused on personalized service. Both Ratzer and Dobis are certified family law specialists with a proven track record in helping clients navigate complex divorce and family law issues.



