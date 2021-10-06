Ravendex, a Cardano based project reveals its Decentralized Exchange Demo, the Private Sale begins from October 5th, 2021

Ravendex has announced the release of its first decentralized exchange with a proposed private sale date fixed for October 5, 2021.

According to the Ravendex team, the $RAVE token is built on the Cardano Network and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens. Holding the token offers you the opportunity to interact with the Cardano network, endorse or give liquidity to Cardano projects, and staking.

First Phase For Investors:

The first phase of the Rave token sale is through the Private Sale for early adopters. The sale will commence on October 5, 2021, and interested investors can leverage the opportunity to invest in the token by joining the sale through this link: https://sale.ravendex.io/

The team explained that the public sale is in five phases with 100 million $RAVE tokens available for sale for just $0.005 per token.

Public Sales:

The public sale phase will open the way for the seed phase where 200,000,000 $RAVE tokens are available for sale at a slightly higher $0.006 per token. Investors are encouraged to seize the opportunity to acquire as many tokens as possible before the token goes public in anticipation of its future appreciation.

The Ravendex team has made further information available for interested investors on Medium through the link: https://ravendex.medium.com/rave-private-sale-to-early-adopters-going-live-in-few-hours-b50ba0820dc7. Crypto lovers who desire to be early birds are encouraged to check the information out.

The vision of the leadership:

The Ravendex leadership has expressed its desire to create a fully decentralized autonomous organization for the massive Cardano community where they can come together and make their voices heard by voting on viable projects.

The team explained that the Ravendex project was built on the Cardano ecosystem with the objective of solving two main issues with the cryptocurrency market. They intend to be the one-stop decentralized finance hub on Cardano. They intend to concentrate on two main features with the potential to create value for the projects built on the ecosystem.

The leadership explained the rationale behind building RavenDex on the Cardano blockchain. The goal is to “guarantee seamless cross-border transactions with low fees.” To achieve its lofty goal, the team intends to take the Cardano ecosystem beyond this level, on to the next level.

Creating a platform where investors won’t have cross-chain transaction glitches, the RavenDex Cross Chain Exchange and Swap Protocol have guaranteed increased trading volume and liquidity on its platform.

