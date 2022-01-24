Ravendex Launches Exclusive Rave NFT Collection

The $RAVE utility token is tradable on BitMart, where users can trade a wide range of commodities such as ETH, BTC, and USDT, among others.

—

Banking on the euphoria of their collaboration with World Mobile Token to achieve its objective of taking Internet access to remote African areas, the Ravendex team is excited to announce “a 10,000 Unique Pixelated NFT collection with proof of ownership stored on the Cardano Blockchain.”

The team chose Cardano to leverage the ecosystem’s unique Eutxo Model that offers low gas fees to enable users to mint NFTs on the Cardano Blockchain without burning a hole in their pockets, paying just 0.25 cents as a gas fee.

While highlighting the distinction between RAVE NFT and other NFTs, the team revealed that its token offers real utility within the ecosystem as it allows $RAVE NFT holders to stake their NFTs and earn rewards in $RAVE and also other project tokens who partner with Ravendex to distribute their tokens through $RAVE Liquidity mining, a passive earning opportunity exclusively reserved for its NFT holders.

As the NFT minting is currently ongoing, interested investors can seize the opportunity to mint and hold the NFT.

How to Mint $RAVE NFTs

• Purchase ADA from Coinbase, Binance, or Kraken.

• Download a Cardano-compatible wallet such as Daedalus, Yoroi, and Nami Wallet and set it up after downloading.

• Transfer the purchased ADA to the downloaded wallet. Select Cardano Blockchain during the transfer.

• Visit Rave NFT minting portal: https://nft.ravendex.io

• Click on “Feather Requirements” and send 50 ADA to the displayed address at the start of the minting process.

• Wait for confirmation of the transaction completion on the blockchain.

Once you complete the entire process without hitches and your transaction is confirmed, your pixilated $RAVE NFT will be deposited in your wallet.

Holding the RAVE NFT offers several opportunities that include:

• Staking your NFT and earning $RAVE as a reward.

• Listing and selling your asset on a couple of secondary markets to earn royalties on sales.

• Staking the $RAVE NFT and endorsing a project launch through Ravendex’s IDO.

About Ravendex

Ravendex operates on the Cardano Blockchain as a non-custodial decentralized exchange using the AMM protocol. The protocol comes in handy for the Cardano Ecosystem as it uses it to facilitate asset trading at a price their provided liquidity sets. More so, Ravendex removes the challenges in assets and liquidity transfers between native Cardano tokens and ADA.

The $RAVE utility token, with a Market Capitalisation of over 5 Million Dollars according to Coinmarketcap is tradable on BitMart where users can trade a wide range of commodities such as ETH, BTC, and USDT, among others.

Over $1 million worth of trade volume is recorded daily as the token becomes the favourite of an increasing number of cryptocurrency investors and lovers.

Besides being the utility token that powers the Ravendex ecosystem and can be used for yield farming, staking, governance, and a host of others.

Github: https://github.com/Ravendexlabs

Telegram: https://t.me/RaversNests

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ravendexlabs

Contact Info:

Name: Ravenslabs

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ravendex Labs

Address: Dublin, Ireland

Website: https://ravendex.io

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/ravendex-launches-exclusive-rave-nft-collection/89061193

Release ID: 89061193