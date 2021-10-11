Ravendex On A Mission To Become The Leading Cross Chain Dex On The Cardano Blockchain.

Private Sale On-Going From October 5th.

Ravendex Labs is proud to announce the release of its decentralized exchange which private sale commenced on October 5, 2021. Prospective investors can view the platform’s demo here. One of the best ways that new projects raise funds in the decentralized market for visions is through Initial Token Offering (ITO).

The Ravendex platform will be powered by its Cardano Native Utility Token $Rave, which has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 units. As a token holder, you will have the privilege of interacting with the Cardano network, staking and endorsing or giving liquidity to Cardano projects.

In the weeks to come, Ravendex will scale to become a fully decentralized autonomy community. The team at Ravendex intends to grow the project to a point where community members will have the right to vote and be voted for.

How to buy $RAVE token?

The Ravendex Token started on the 5th of October. This is the first phase of the sale and it is open to early adopters. You can be a part of the private sale and get $RAVE at the cheapest price before listing on exchanges through this link.

After the private sale, there will be a public pre-sale which will come in different phases.

Here’s the detailed guide on https://docs.ravendex.io/how-to-buy-rave-token

About Ravendex

RavenDex is a Cross-Chain Dex Exchange / Swap Protocol On the Cardano Blockchain. It enables it’s users to participate, offer liquidity and establish a market for others to swap their native tokens.

The Ravendex Platform when fully launched will not only House a Decentralized Exchange platform, will also include a Native Asset Lending Protocol, ERC20 to Cardano Converter, and the new Innovative Peer To Pool, Pool to Peer Lending Protocol.

The HTLC protocol model implemented by Ravendex Dev team for their Dex Platform works to create a trustless environment for the decentralized exchange of assets. The protocol guarantees that if all participants agree, the swap will take place. On the contrary, each participant should receive their locked funds back if some of them decide not to conclude the process.

The Ravendex Cross-Chain Exchange and Swap Protocol assure investors of increased liquidity and trading volume in addition to easing cross-chain transactions to make the platform more attractive to both prospective and existing users.

