Ravendex Reserves An Earth Node With World Mobile Token As They Aim To Provide Internet Access In Africa

Ravendex announced that it has collaborated with World Mobile Token to reserve an Earth Node.

The Ravendex team feels the project will help bring internet access to remote areas in Africa, and we are glad to be involved.

In June 2022, World Mobile will offer affordable mobile internet services using blimps. The model is an end-to-end solution with blockchain technology, digital identities, tokens, and community nodes. Notably, 80% of humans now have smartphones, yet half of them don't have reliable access to the internet.

The Ravendexlabs team is proud to be a part of this great project which is supported by IOHK and built on the Cardano Network as a way of helping to grow and secure the Cardano Network.

Keeping the unconnected connected in Cardano wouldn't be appropriate if we didn't partner with the other big players.

As part of our earth node reservation with WMT, we will be passing a portion of the rewards onto our delegators who have their ADA staked on Ravendex stake pool when our ISPO Launches.

About Ravendex

In addition to facilitating fast assets transfers and liquidity between native Cardano tokens and ADA, Ravendex is the world's first non-custodial decentralized exchange on the Cardano Blockchain utilising the AMM protocol.

Using the AMM protocol, the Cardano Ecosystem enables projects to facilitate the trading of their assets at a price set up by the liquidity they provide.

Cross-chain trading on the Cardano Blockchain utilizes the EUTXO model, known for its unique capabilities, including the ability to share liquidity across different assets within the Cardano ecosystem.

Furthermore, the project is one of the very first applications that utilizes the newly released Alonzo Hard Fork update, which enables smart contracts to deposit assets and pay interest based on predefined rules.

