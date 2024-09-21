Raymani PR & Management Reappointed to Represent Ammatara Pura Pool Villas Globally

Raymani PR & Management is pleased to announce its renewed partnership with Ammatara Pura Pool Villas, a premier luxury resort situated on the pristine shores of Koh Samui, Thailand.

—

Following the resort’s return to its founding owners, the esteemed Trangkasumbut family, Raymani PR & Management will once again oversee all public relations and communications for this distinguished property, reaffirming its position as one of Thailand’s leading luxury destinations.

Nestled on a secluded beachfront, Ammatara Pura Pool Villas offers an exclusive collection of 18 private pool villas, each designed to reflect the grandeur of traditional Thai architecture, while providing the utmost comfort and privacy. Renowned for its discreet service and tranquil setting, the resort has long been a favoured retreat for sophisticated travellers, celebrities, and influencers. Notable past guests include Skai Jackson, Katie Price, Kerry Katona, Natalie Nunn, and several stars from Love Island, who have all experienced the resort’s exceptional hospitality. The resort has also been featured in fashion editorials for Harper’s Bazaar and Numéro magazine, further solidifying Ammatara’s reputation for elegance and exclusivity.

“We are delighted to resume our relationship with Ammatara Pura Pool Villas,” said Raymani Zaloumis, Founder and CEO of Raymani PR & Management. “The resort has always represented the epitome of refined luxury, offering a unique combination of Thai cultural heritage and modern indulgence. We look forward to supporting its continued success as one of Thailand’s top luxury retreats.”

In line with its commitment to offering the ultimate in luxurious experiences, Ammatara Pura Pool Villas is pleased to announce a limited time offer available exclusively through the resort’s website from September 20th, 2024, through January 31, 2025. During this period, all stays booked directly via the website will receive exclusive discounted rates. As an added benefit, every guest who books through the website will also enjoy a complimentary private yoga class and a complimentary hour-long massage, with the option to choose between a traditional Thai massage or an aromatherapy massage. Additionally, guests will also benefit from a complimentary shuttle service, providing convenient transportation to and from Lamai city centre.

Ammatara Pura Pool Villas continues to set the standard for luxury in Koh Samui, combining the natural beauty of its location with timeless elegance and exceptional service, ensuring that every guest’s stay is a memorable one.



Discover more about Ammatara Pura Pool Villas by viewing the brochure.

About the company: About Ammatara Pura Pool Villas Ammatara Pura Pool Villas is an exclusive beachfront resort located on a quiet stretch of the scenic Lamai Beach on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand. Featuring 18 private pool villas inspired by traditional Thai palatial architecture, the resort offers an unparalleled luxury experience. Born from the concept of Raja living (the art of living like a King), Ammatara Pura Pool Villas is renowned for its personalised service and serene environment, providing a sanctuary for those seeking elegance, privacy, and relaxation. About Raymani PR & Management Raymani PR & Management is a boutique creative agency specialising in public relations, branding, talent management, and crisis management. We are privileged to represent distinguished personalities in the entertainment industry, prominent social media figures, and a diverse range of brands and organisations. With a tailored approach to communications and brand development, Raymani PR & Management has a proven track record of delivering high-impact results for a discerning clientele worldwide.

Contact Info:

Name: Chloe Rodriguez-Williams

Email: Send Email

Organization: Raymani PR & Management

Website: https://ammatarapura.com/

Release ID: 89141731

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.