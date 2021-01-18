SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink, the provider of the overall solution for the monitoring and display of vehicle-assisted driving, participated in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for the first time to showcase its latest wide-angle spatial imaging AR HUD system. This new technology will be the core application utilized in intelligent vehicle cockpits in the future.



Raythink releases AR HUD at CES 2021, launching the interaction revolution of AR intelligent driving

CES 2021 adopted a fully digital exhibition mode for the first time. At this exhibition, Raythink, as a technology start-up, provided an AR HUD solution combined with intelligent driving, which attracted significant attention. Raythink held online discussions with a number of manufacturers and technical experts to discuss the technological innovation and application of the wide-angle spatial imaging AR HUD.

Raythink's AR HUD solution uses its patented technology - OpticalCore® to a wide-angle field of vision (FOV 23 degrees * 5 degrees @ 900mm eye relief, VID 15m ~ infinity). With this optical technology, we are able to move away from a dependence on HUD displays as shown on the PVB wedge-shaped film interlayer of windshields, and present a clear AR visual effect without ghosting on any windshields. Raythink's AR Generator® SDK, AR recognition algorithm and platform software system architecture can present a safe and comfortable AR driving experience on any HUD by integrating environmental recognition with multiple data sources and the independent AR rendering engine, in combination with AI-enabled visual-spatial coordinate correction.

In terms of the application of AR, Raythink's AR HUD display product combines ADAS multi-sensor environment perception, map and navigation, and visual-assisted technology for precise lane positioning, to display a number of intelligent driving functions on the windshield to revolutionize the interaction with drivers, including lane-level navigation, front collision warning (FCW), pedestrian collision warning (PCW), lane departure warning (LDW), etc.



With the accelerated development of intelligent network-connected vehicles, and the deployment of mass-market L3 automatic driving technology by various automobile manufacturers, the intelligent cockpit will be based on AR HUD as the main human-computer interface in the future. The wide-angle spatial imaging AR HUD brought by Raythink is able to realize the innovation of vehicle HMI to the greatest extent, allowing customers to feel the technology and safety of the vehicle through a visual sense, and experience the hidden joys of life in the environment through AR, so as to deeply change people's driving habits, redefine the pleasure of driving, and make driving a safe and pleasant experience enhanced by science and technology.

