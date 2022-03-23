RC365 Debuts Trading on London Stock Exchange

LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RC365 Holding plc (LSE:RCGH, ISIN: GB00BMG8BL95) ("RC365" or the "Company"); together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a fintech solutions service provider, is pleased to announce the commencement of its first day of trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "RCGH" and ISIN GB00BMG8BL95.

The successful fundraising included the issuing of 32,534,591 new ordinary shares at a price of 6.2p per ordinary share (the "Issue Price"), raising gross proceeds of approximately £2.0 million for the Group. At the Issue Price, the Company's market capitalisation will be approximately £6.7 million.

Chief Financial Capital Limited acted as Financial Adviser and VSA Capital Limited acted as Broker on the subscription and IPO.

Highlights

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, the Group is a fintech solutions service provider in mainland China and Hong Kong , and is looking to expand its payment gateway services into Europe and the UK.

in 2013, the Group is a fintech solutions service provider in and , and is looking to expand its payment gateway services into and the UK. The major business segments that the Group is focusing on are as follows:

on are as follows: Payment gateway solutions (online and offline) : The Group's payment gateway system provides an efficient and secure payment gateway service aimed at facilitating the growing banking needs of the Asian community for cross border payment services.

: The Group's payment gateway system provides an efficient and secure payment gateway service aimed at facilitating the growing banking needs of the Asian community for cross border payment services.

IT support and security services : The Group's experienced IT team provides IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services and portal support services to its clients.

: The Group's experienced IT team provides IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services and portal support services to its The Group seeks to acquire and use strong market insight to stay ahead of the market and anticipate future trends and potential ways to apply the latest technology, including in the fintech services industry in the UK and Europe . A key focus for the Group is developing innovative products and services to attract new customers.

. A key focus for the Group is developing innovative products and services to attract new customers. The Group offers its services to a range of different customers, individuals, local SME retail groups or cross-border customers and will continue to seek to maintain its customer-centric approach, delivering the best possible service.

"Our first day of trading will mark an exciting new chapter for RC365", Mr. Chi Kit LAW Michael, Executive Director and CEO of RC365, said. "The LSE listing will provide a platform over time to broaden our investor base, as well as provide access to capital for our intended growth initiatives. RC365 will embark on a brand-new stage of our milestones. The listing reflects the dedication and strength of our team. I would like to thank our team and shareholders for their patience and tremendous support in bringing RC365 to market."

About RC365

RC365 is a leading fintech solutions service provider founded in 2013 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Providing innovative, efficient and secure payment gateway solutions (online and offline) and IT support and security services, RC365 aims at facilitating the growing banking needs of the Asian community for cross border payment services and expanding the services into Europe and the UK.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

INFORMATION

This announcement is for information purposes only, does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document, and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of, any securities in the capital of the Company.

The information contained in this announcement is the sole responsibility of the Company, is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

The availability of this announcement and/or the prospectus of the Company to persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws and/or regulations of another jurisdiction should inform themselves of, and should observe, any applicable requirements. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

VSA Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting as subscription agent and broker to the Company in connection with the IPO and for no one else in connection with the IPO and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of VSA Capital Limited or for providing advice in relation to the IPO, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to in this announcement.

Notice to US Shareholders

The ordinary shares of the Company have not been and are not required to be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The ordinary shares of the Company have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities Exchange Commission, any state securities commission in the United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the issue of the ordinary shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.