RCBC and GBG win two awards for AI and fraud prevention initiatives at the Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2022

acknowledge that the pandemic has resulted in an acceleration of digital transformation efforts in their organisations. As more technologies are adopted in the era of Industry 4.0, it is even more crucial for financial institutions (FIs) to understand how to combat increased sophistication in fraud management

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) will remain crucial in the fight against fraud and financial crimes like money laundering.

, RCBC was able to move from post transaction monitoring to real-time transaction monitoring

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 September 2022 - Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and its technology partner, GBG (AIM:GBG), the experts in digital location, identity verification and fraud software, have been awardedandat the Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 2022. The ABF Retail Banking Awards is an annual event that honours exceptional banks and finance companies across Asia Pacific for their innovative retail products, services and strategies that have made a positive impact to clients and industries in the region.said, “We are deeply honoured to be recognised for our work in AI & Machine Learning and Fraud Initiative in the Philippines at the ABF Awards. At GBG, we strive to continuously innovate and expand our fraud prevention capabilities to help customers like RCBC achieve the highest levels of security and compliance while building digital trust and minimising risk.“We thank RCBC for their partnership and collaboration in building their enterprise financial crimes management systems. The impressive outcomes we have achieved together have been critical in preparing RCBC to effectively fight financial crime, and these ABF awards are a testament to our leadership and innovation in the sector.”With 2022 looking to be a year of fine-tuning digital strategies, 71 per cent of technology decision-makers According to a GBG-commissioned study by IDC, Next Gen Financial Crime Management Solution , 48.9 per cent of banks and FIs consider unsupervised ML an important functionality, and 76.8 per cent indicate their preference for either buying a financial crime management solution or utilising managed services from a solutions provider.With regulators urging institutions in the sector to digitally transform, improve their security profile, and safeguard their risk and compliance management capabilities, RCBC capitalised on the opportunity and deployed GBG’s robust Enterprise Risk Technology Management technology portfolio to integrate its risk capabilities and coordination efforts. RCBC's main objective was to address fraud investigations efficiently through automation while improving customer experience across channels.With GBG on board, RCBC was able to leverage the platform’s user-friendly web client interface and the latest technology and ML models to perform muti-channel monitoring of customer transactions to detect fraud and other complex financial crimes, as well as ensure anti-money laundering (AML) compliance on a single platform. By delivering these solutions on a single omnichannel platform for a more holistic fraud management strategyand scale resources as financial crime typologies evolve.“We partnered with GBG in transforming our fraud risk management system, which has resulted in enhanced capability in our real-time anti-money laundering monitoring capabilities,” said. “Machine learning and AI continues to be an important feature as we rely on this form of analytics to predict what the new fraud types and campaigns could look like and proactively defend against them.“This is especially important as traditional rules-based solutions are found to have false positive rates, significantly contributing to alert fatigue and an inefficient approach to resource management.”said: “As a leader in this space, GBG aims to focus on fraud management systems that are equipped with deep expertise and insights into how fraud crimes are set to evolve and what types of solutions and innovations are best suited to defend against them. We are also highly in tune with the evolving regulatory standards that are coming into effect in different markets, enabling us to improve our systems to help customers remain compliant as legislation changes.“At GBG, we continue to strive not only to serve as a reputable partner in helping banks and financial institutions at risk against fraudster and financial criminals, but also support them in delivering a high level of quality service and solution without compromising on security and customer confidence in their brand. Our goal is to collaborate with these organisations to improve their customer experience by fostering trust in the digital world, mitigating financial crime risks, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements in our diverse and complex region.”GBG currently serves more than 20,000 customers across 70 countries, including top tier banks and fintechs in the region.For more information about GBG's range of solutions in APAC, click here To view GBG recent awards and achievements, visit us here To read our recent press releases, click here Hashtag: #GBG

