RE100 Hong Kong Launched to Promote Corporate Adoption of Renewable Energy and Establish RE100 Solar Scheme to Sponsor the Building of Solar Power Systems for Selected Buildings

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Association of Solar Energy Industry and GBA Carbon Neutrality Association jointly launched an environmental advocacy platform – RE100 Hong Kong ("RE100HK") today, with an aim to promote renewable energy to Hong Kong organizations and companies and contribute to the carbon emissions in Hong Kong. To join RE100HK, corporate members must commit to using 100% renewable energy by 2050 and disclose information about their electricity consumption and target progress every year.

RE100 is a global renewable energy initiative led by the Climate Group and the Carbon Disclosure Project, bringing together the world's most influential businesses to improve the friendly environment for using renewable energy from a demand perspective. Participating businesses must be publicly committed to achieving 100% green electricity between 2020 and 2050 by reporting their progress on a yearly basis. Currently, RE100 has a total of 370 corporate members worldwide, including Apple, Google, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Philips, Goldman Sachs and SMC, as well as a number of renowned Chinese enterprises such as LONGi, Sungrow, Chinadata Group, China Grand Enterprises and Elion.

In addition, RE100HK has drummed up support from numerous Hong Kong listed companies to set up RE100 Solar Scheme for ESG. The Scheme targets to donate and build rooftop solar power systems for schools, housing estates and industrial and commercial buildings in Hong Kong by 2023, with a quota of 100 for each category. Therefore, a total of 300 buildings will be funded. A portion of the renewable energy income will be donated to schools and property owners as environmental funds for the renovation of green buildings, while the rest will be deposited into the fund established by RE100HK to build more solar power systems for buildings, enabling the sustainable development of the green building industry in Hong Kong.

Mr. Dennis Wu, Founding President of GBA Carbon Neutrality Association, said, "Increasing number of enterprises around the world have become RE100 members and will gradually make their suppliers to support RE100, making RE100 a global role model. In this context, RE100 certification empowers local companies to be in line with international standards and form a net-zero emission industry chain, leading enterprises to work closer together and improve energy efficiency and reduce operation costs."

Mr. Felix Chung, Leading Founder of RE100HK and Founder & CEO of Hong Kong Carbon Trading Centre Co, Ltd, said, "As governments around the world are committed to promoting green finance and sustainable development and the ESG concept is becoming increasingly popular, many enterprises have already set and implemented their energy saving and emission reduction measures. Joining RE100 enables companies to commit to environment protection and fulfill corporate social responsibilities, thereby building a social image and trust.

Mr. Benson Ng, Leading Founder of RE100HK and President of Hong Kong Association of Solar Energy Industry, said, "Apart from being an advocacy platform, RE100HK will connect green groups, NGOs, industrial and commercial enterprises, educational institutions, power companies and renewable experts to provide consultancy and advice, carbon credit rating and verification, as well as renewable energy services, such as project development, implementation and evaluation. It will also form a resource center for renewable energy industry, helping local companies to move towards the goal of 'carbon neutrality'."

About RE100 Hong Kong

RE100HK is a corporate renewable energy initiative in Hong Kong that with a mission to promote global zero carbon grids. Members of RE100HK are committed to use 100% renewable energy (including bisomass, geothermal, solar, water, wind, etc) for electricity by 2050. Renewable energy can be self-produced or bought from marketing and member companies have to disclose information about their electricity consumption and target progress every year.

