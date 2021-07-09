Reader's Digest Reveals Hong Kong’s Most Trusted Brands In 2021 During The Covid-19 Pandemic

The 23rd Annual Survey Reveals The Brands & Personalities We Trust The Most

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 July 2021 - Coming off a year where our trust has never been more tested, with deadly dangers and testing lockdowns, the 23rd annual survey of Hong Kong's Most Trusted Brands has been revealed exclusively in Reader's Digest Hong Kong June issue. In many cases, the winners have withstood the challenges of today's climate to instil even more consumer faith.





Reader's Digest commissioned an independent market research agency to conduct a stand-alone survey of a representative sample across Asia, to find out consumer views on brands in over 50 categories. More than 8000 individuals were selected across five of the region's key markets: Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. As well as brands, Hong Kong's most trusted personalities were also identified and these results are revealed exclusively in the June issue of Reader's Digest Hong Kong .

"Perhaps more than any other year previously, trust has been the guiding human emotion we've all had to rely on to navigate through our day safely," notes Editor-in-Chief, Louise Waterson.

"For the brands themselves, trust matters when it comes to weathering a crisis, and ultimately, trust is built on the traditional foundations of quality, consistency, honesty and delivering on your promises.

"In terms of the current situation, with this pandemic, that also means getting proactive and reaching out to your customers like never before. It's very much about maintaining a relationship with that particular individual."

TRUST DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS

In these unprecedented difficult times, brands are expected more than ever to support customers with their concerns and provide reassurance that expectations will be upheld and that their value as a customer is recognised.

Trusted Brands understand that the key to easing consumer anxieties is to open a gate of communication through mutual respect and empathy. The Trusted Brands outlined in our survey are here to listen to customer concerns, sympathise with their situations and provide the necessary support and assistance to their customers because they appreciate these valued relationships.

This is the kind of service and quality that helps a consumer understand that the brand they know and trust is still on their side, and working hard to continue the relationship they worked hard to build.

NOTABLE WINNERS

AIA, an Asia Award winner, also won in the Insurance Company and Provident Fund categories in Hong Kong;

Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital received Gold awards in the Eye Surgery Center Category and Platinum awards in the Private Hospital Category;

Yew Chung Education Foundation has been the Gold winner in the International School category 11 times;

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited has won in the Property developer category for 16 years;

Hong Yip Service Co., Ltd. and Kai Shing Management Services Company Limited have won the Property management company category;

Caltex has been the Gold winner in the Petrol Station category for 20 years;

Golden Phoenix has won in the Rice category for 17 consecutive years;

Centaline Property Agent has been the winner in Real Estate/Property Agent since 2007;

amp received Gold awards for 7 years;

HKUSPACE has been the Platinum winner in Continuing Education Institute Category for 8 years;

Wilson Parking has been the Platinum winner in Car Parking Category for 9 consecutive years and Link has won Gold awards in the same category for 6 consecutive years;

Anthony Fong Tung Shing yet again won Most Trusted Television Host for News/Current Affairs and, similarly, Do Do Cheng claimed the Most Trusted Entertainment/Variety Presenter again.

ABOUT THE SURVEY AND TO SEE THE FULL LIST

This is not a survey of the readers of Reader's Digest magazine. It is an independently commissioned poll, with the results appearing exclusively in Reader's Digest Hong Kong . Leading market research agency Catalyst Research surveyed a representative sample of 8000 individuals from Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan to determine which brands consumers trust most.

The survey reveals the brands, products and services that consumers believe in, over more than 50 categories.

These are the brands that consumers in Hong Kong turn to and recognise in their daily lives; whether that be the rice they serve to their family, the shopping mall they frequent, or the insurance company they turn to.

These are the brands we lean towards every time we have to make a purchasing decision, the brands that have demonstrated through consistency and longevity that they are trusted in the minds of ordinary Hong Kong consumers.

