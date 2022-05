Ready? Jet, Set, Go With 'Visited' App

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visited, a travel app released by Arriving In High Heels, allows users to map travels, check off places off the bucket list, and stay on top of travel trends. The popular travel app has been translated into 30 languages and is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Visited has rolled out a new set of travel lists. The list feature allows users to not only select the sites that they have visited but also see how they rank against other travellers. Users will find travel lists that match their interests, such as food and drink, nature, history, culture, architecture, religious sites, sporting events, and more. Popular lists include: world capitals, ancient sites, lists of cruise ports, top beaches, best snorkelling locations, mountain ranges and art museums. The travel lists are sorted based on popularity by over 1.3 million international travellers who have installed the Visited app.

There are endless places to visit and having data from other world travelers will help users create their own bucket lists and personalized plans.

With the ability for users to create their very own digital scratch map with past and future travels by country, region/state and city, users are able to easily track their personal travel goals and gain personalized insights to key stats such as travel ranking, percentage of the world seen, and total countries visited.

Users can also leverage the Inspiration feature to discover new destinations with an intuitive swiping experience. By scanning popular and less viewed travel places, users can visualize and plan their next adventure on the Visited App with ease.

Created by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, Visited began as a tool for its creators to keep a log of their adventures and experiences as they navigated over 69 countries during their travels. Since then, the app has evolved into one of the most popular data-backed travel apps that enables users to set and meet their travel goals.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com/.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is their most popular app. Other apps include Pay Off Debt and X-Walk.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com

Related Images











Image 1: Visited Travel App

















Image 2: Find Travel Inspiration





Discover new destinations.

















Image 3: Bucket List





Select places from multiple travel lists.

















Image 4: Bucket List





Check off travel sites visited.

















Image 5: Travel Inspirations





Discover new travel destinations.

















Image 6: Map Your Travels





Personalized travel map of were you have been or want to go.

















Image 7: Travel Goals





See your own personalized travel stats.









