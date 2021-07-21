Ready, Set, Sail: All Aboard For Norwegian Cruise Line’s Return To Cruising

- EMBARK Docuseries Counts Down to the Line’s First Guest Voyage in 500 Days -

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 July 2021 - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, is counting down to its long-awaited global return to cruise on 25 July, exactly 500 days since guests last stepped aboard the line's fleet of 17 ships. For Asian travellers, the closest thing to being there is EMBARK – The Series – a docuseries with over 1.5 million views that takes its audience inside the incredible undertaking that the line's return to service entails. From meeting the people who are driving real change to discovering innovative technologies that truly elevate the guest experience and of course, visiting the world's most beautiful destinations, this on-demand series will inspire, entertain and educate.









View the 60 second teaser for Episode 3: "All Hands on Deck" here





The third instalment of the five-part series, "All Hands on Deck", is set to be released on 30 July 2021 at www.ncl.com/embark . Viewers can expect to see behind-the-scenes stories of the line's preparation to return to sail on Norwegian Jade from Athens, from where guests will experience the Greek Islands on the 100% vaccinated cruise, as well as the unveiling of new upgrades that NCL is soon to offer – from contactless technologies to the line's brand-new dedicated cruise terminal at Port Miami.

"The last year has been an incredible journey, and we are beyond ready to welcome our guests back in just a few weeks when Norwegian Jade becomes the first ship in the fleet to return to service," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our return has been 500 days in the making, and now we are putting the finishing touches on every detail of the guest experience to ensure we come back in the best and safest way imaginable."

EMBARK – The Series tells compelling stories of the brand's incredible comeback since the global pandemic. NCL has launched two episodes thus far, debuting with "Great Cruise Comeback" , which chronicles the relaunch of the brand's 17-ship fleet; and "Second to None" , which takes a behind-the-scenes look at health and safety protocols, as well as the evolution of NCL's culinary offerings and the intricacies of operating one of the world's largest travelling production companies.

"The first episode of 'EMBARK – The Series' set the stage for what viewers can expect throughout the five-part series, and episode two continues to bring viewers along for an honest look at the future of cruising as it unfolds," said Sommer. "The most exciting part is that we are filming each episode in real time, so viewers are truly experiencing decisions regarding our return to service as they're being made."





"While travel restrictions remain in many parts of our region, EMBARK is a wonderful opportunity for us to be a part of our global return to service. We are committed to bringing Norwegian Sun to Asia in 2022. In the meantime, I highly recommend tuning into the docuseries for a fascinating first-hand look at just what it takes to get our ships sailing again," said Ben Angell, Vice President and Managing Director, APAC at Norwegian Cruise Line.

NCL will commence voyages beginning 25 July2021 in Europe and 7 August 2021 in the U.S. with sailings to Alaska. The Company's restart efforts continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the SailSAFE™ health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark voyages through 31 October 2021. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will regularly be evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published at www.ncl.com/sail-safe .

The journey to EMBARK with NCL begins at www.ncl.com/embark .

To learn more about Norwegian Cruise Line's 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please call Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680, visit www.ncl.com or contact a travel professional.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)

As the innovator in global cruise travel, NCL has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 54 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to over 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. NCL not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveller staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow NCL on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

