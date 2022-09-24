Real Capital Enterprises is helping people toward financial independence

Real Capital Enterprises offers done for you multichannel eCommerce automation services.

Real Capital Enterprises was established by investor and entrepreneur Andy Diaz and his wife Camilla Bracchi Diaz, who both currently reside in central Texas. The mission of Real Capital Enterprises is to assist people to reach REAL financial abundance, long-term success, and realistic potential by offering DFY (Done For You) e-commerce automation services, real estate investment planning, and hands-on support throughout the whole wealth creation cycle. Real Capital Enterprises offers a time-tested strategy for helping people live financially independent lifestyles.

Automation in e-commerce is a great source of secondary income. It has advantages over the stock market, cryptocurrencies, and many other investing strategies since it is created from the ground up by e-commerce experts and is run by them. This makes it entirely passive for the clients. In addition, the gains have less risk than stocks or cryptocurrencies and are solid and lasting.

For the clients' long-term secondary income, Real Capital Enterprises combines multifamily real estate investing with a full done-for-you multichannel eCommerce automation package (Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Facebook, Shopify). Customer storefront income that they build, manage, and scale is reinvested into multifamily real estate through its network of real estate partners and syndicators.

"Wealth cannot be measured by the amount of money one makes. It can be measured by the impact one has on the lives of others. Let failure guide your learnings, and your learnings guide your actions. That’s where you’ll find success".

Some of the services that Real Capital Enterprises provides are Business entity setup, Multi-channel eCommerce business creation and management, and Multifamily real estate investing.

