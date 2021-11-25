Real Estate Article Compares Traditional Office Space for Rent VS Flexible Office Space in Ottawa, Ontario

Traditional Office Space for Rent vs. Flexible Office Space in 2022 sheds light on the comparison in benefits between traditional office space and coworking / flexible office space for business owners in 2022.

—

WorkAway Offices has published its latest article covering Traditional Office Space for Rent vs. Flexible Office Space in 2022. The article is available for viewing in full at https://workawayoffices.com/flex-office-article

WorkAway Offices has published a new article entitled Traditional Office Space for Rent vs. Flexible Office Space in 2022, which sheds light on the comparison between traditional office space for rent in Ottawa, Ontario and flexible office space in 2022 for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and corporations. Individuals who are interested in learning from an in-depth analysis of the benefits of a traditional office spaces for rent and flexible office spaces in 2022 can view the full article at https://workawayoffices.com/ottawa/on/2021/11/23/traditional-office-space-for-rent-vs-flexible-office-space-in-2022/

The article includes several interesting pieces of information. One in particular is how cost effective flexible office space can be for a business among other benefits. This should be of particular interest to entrepreneurs, freelancers and corporations because of the clear financial benefit of maintaining flexibility during unsure times and the security it provides individuals, teams and corporations. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

'A flexible office space incurs a total cost of $39,600 for the year, whereas a traditional office rental will cost a small business owner a whopping $86,505.'

In discussing the article's creation, Forrest Vetter-Wilson, consultant at WorkAway Offices said:

"Offices are emptying faster than ever as businesses quickly adopt a work-from-home routine for employees to ensure security during unsure times. Coworking and flexible office spaces are filling faster than ever as businesses seek alternative workspaces and office solutions for their teams"

Regular readers of WorkAway Offices will notice the article takes a familiar tone, which has been described as 'cutting edge'.

WorkAway Offices now welcomes comments and questions from readers, in relation to the article, as they are intent on getting real perspectives from entrepreneurs, freelancers, and corporations on their thoughts on Traditional Office Space for Rent vs. Flexible Office Space in 2022. The reason is simply to provide an up-to-date analysis of the traditional office space market and coworking / flexible office space model to educate freelancers, entrepreneurs and corporations to the many benefits of coworking and flex spaces in Ottawa, Ontario in 2022.

Anyone who has a specific question about a past, present, or future article can contact Workaway Offices via their website at https://workawayoffices.com

Contact Info:

Name: Forrest Vetter-Wilson

Email: Send Email

Organization: WorkAway Offices

Address: 900 Lady Ellen Place, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5L5

Phone: 6137913444

Website: https://workawayoffices.com

Video URL: https://watch.wave.video/32f99c61541a5ad0932c5e6d

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/real-estate-article-compares-traditional-office-space-for-rent-vs-flexible-office-space-in-ottawa-ontario/89054418

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89054418