Real Estate Investor Kosi Stobbs Launches Online Course on Investment Mastery

Accomplished entrepreneur and real estate investing mogul Kosi Stobbs has launched his first online course entitled “Canadian Real Estate Investor Mastery.”

Stobbs, who is already an accomplished young entrepreneur and author, writing his first book “F$CK BROKE: Let’s Get Rich,” is now looking to expand on his real estate investing portfolio and offer his expertise to the public. He wants the average person to understand the opportunity available to them in real estate investing so he’s providing the tools needed to see success.

The course is a “6-week hands on training where you will learn how to invest in Canadian Real Estate and live off the income without going bankrupt.” It is geared toward anyone who wants to gain knowledge in expanding their property and real estate portfolios – whether a seasoned buyer investing in a vacation home or a first-time home-buyer diving into real estate for the first time.

The course is split up into four different sections and walks through key terminology and strategies needed to become a successful real estate investor. The course can be accessed on his website, http://www.kosistobbs.com/.

Upon completion of the course, a former real estate novice can become an accomplished real estate investor.

About Kosi Stobbs

Kosi Stobbs is a first-generation Canadian who made a name for himself by saving, investing, and spending his money wisely. He’s the owner of multiple seven and eight figure businesses through Property Owl Group Of Companies, is a real estate investing mogul and serial entrepreneur, was named Canada’s Top 40 under 40 and Vancouver’s Forty under 40 in 2020, and is now the author of his first millionaires manifesto, F$CK BROKE: LET’S GET RICH.

For more information about Stobbs and his real estate investing course, head to his website: http://www.kosistobbs.com/

