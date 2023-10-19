Real Estate Specialist Keller Henson Offers Phuket’s New Properties for Investment

Investing in Phuket, Thailand’s most popular city, is now easy with Keller Henson Co., Ltd, a top real estate company in Thailand

Phuket has become lucrative among real estate investors given its location, increasing tourism and expats settling in the area. However, it is vital to invest wisely to make your investment worthwhile and get a good return on investment. Keller Henson Co., Ltd., a real estate company in Thailand, is now offering new villas and condominium projects for interested investors with the best offers and investment prices.

Keller Henson assists property investors in investing in lucrative properties in Southeast Asia. The company specializes in new market building development by listing houses, villas, condominiums, and commercial properties in new construction projects, along with foreign property investment assistance for real estate purchases.

The team at Keller Henson performs extensive market research and analysis and offers 360 support to investors to select the best suitable property for them in Phuket. The company’s 2023 sale projects allow investors to invest in properties based around stunning beaches, shopping centers, sports complexes, international schools, and other facilities right in the vicinity.

The company helps buyers invest in real estate properties on the island. Their clientele involves investors, buyers, and holiday-makers. Their online platform presents a selection of properties per lifestyle and budget. The platform offers an extensive combination of luxury Phuket villas for sale near beach areas. Their Phuket property selection involves pool villas, beachfront properties, luxury villas, sea view villas, modern condominiums, and rental management properties.

The company aids local and international clients in purchasing properties in Phuket, involving property selections, visits, contract signatures, and ownership transfers from overseas locations. The experts at Keller Henson assist buyers in investing in foreign property, as they are well-versed in Thailand’s foreign property ownership laws, allowing clients to invest in freehold condominiums or freehold via Thai holding companies along with leasehold options. The team follows closely with its clients during every purchase step and liaises to complete the property purchase, including administrative, banking, visa, legal assistance, interior design services, rental management, and more.

The team at Keller Henson can communicate in Thai, English, and French, allowing overseas clients to explore properties with ease. Contact experts at Keller Henson today for more information on property reservations, project updates, and new sale properties in Phuket.

Keller Henson Co., Ltd. is a real estate and property investment specialist in Thailand featuring over 1,000 property project developments in Thailand and overseas like Japan, Philippines, Germany, UK, and Cyprus in top cities like Phuket, Bangkok, Khao Lak, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Osaka, Pattaya, Palawan Islands, Liverpool, Birmingham, Lancaster, Manchester, London, Preston and Leipzig.

The company specializes in new market building development and lists properties like condominiums, villas, houses, commercial properties, and new construction projects. The company sources new real estate investment opportunities, offering steady cash flow and fast appreciation, assisting buyers from research to key handover.

