Really Simple Systems Releases New Multi-Series Charts Feature

International CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems has released a new feature that enables data comparison charts on their CRM dashboards

PETERSFIELD, England, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud software developer and vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the release of a new, enhanced feature that creates data comparison charts on their CRM dashboards.

The new Multi-Series Charts tool lets users create custom widgets for their CRM dashboard that compare multiple sets of data in a simple visual display. This development is an update to the Custom Charts feature, that was launched earlier, to monitor business performance KPIs in a simple chart, or graph, creating actionable insights that directly drive business outcomes.

Multi-Series Charts can be designed as line charts or bar charts, that let CRM users compare their data across a series of variables, or by date, which could be by month, quarter, calendar year or financial year. This means users can easily spot trends, variations, or anomalies, should a metric suddenly increase or decrease.

Using real-time analytics, customers can monitor a wide range of CRM data, such as new leads, sales targets, team performance and support cases, plus any data captured to custom fields.

Really Simple Systems' Head of Marketing, Helen Armour, reports: "This development comes as a direct response to customer feedback and represents a true collaboration with our software users. They told us they loved the Custom Charts tool but that that they would also like to compare data sets in a similar fashion. At a time when data plays such a pivotal role in business decision making, we are delighted to see the impact a simple tool like Custom Charts has had. We hope this new development will be equally well received."

Notes for Editors

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.