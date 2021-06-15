realme GT redefines the flagship experience by featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a speed-inspired dual-tone leather design and a stainless-steel VC cooling system for sustained performance - all for an unrivaled price

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, today officially introduced the highly-anticipated 2021 flagship killer smartphone, the realme GT, at the company's first global launch event. As realme's inaugural product under the GT series and the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 powered device, the realme GT delivers a high quality experience expected of a flagship product as well as accessibility and three key features – speed-inspired aesthetics, thunderous power and sustained performance – setting new industry standards for the mid- to high-end flagship phone segment.



realme Introduces Flagship Killer realme GT to Overseas Markets in First Global Launch

During his opening speech at the launch event, Sky Li, CEO of realme commented, "We are thrilled to bring our flagship killer phone to users worldwide. The realme GT aims to disrupt the mid- to high-end phone segment. By offering the maximum number of flagship features for our budget minded consumers, the global launch of the realme GT reflects our ongoing commitment to making cutting-edge technology more accessible to young consumers around the world and hence empowering them in their daily lives."

realme GT: A new flagship killer

Speed-inspired aesthetics

The realme GT's design is based on the core concept of grand tourers (GT) sports cars which were made for high speed, long-distance driving combined with exceptional performance and luxury features. Embodying this concept, the flagship GT phone series offers a glass covered design with a 3D light reflecting pattern on the back plus a vegan-leather covered version with a repeated acceleration symbol along the length of the phone, conveying the fast breakthrough spirit of racing cars.

The glass version comes in two colors – Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue – and is adorned with a series of shooting arrow patterns on the back of the phone, symbolizing speed and dynamism. Meanwhile, the vegan leather edition is available in Racing Yellow, a rare color for a mobile phone design, which aims to pay tribute to young consumers who are constantly challenging and recreating themselves. It adopts the industry's first dual-tone leather design, which not only provides a unique, deluxe look but also practical benefits such as fingerprint resistance, and anti-sodor and anti-crack features.

Thunderous power

The realme GT is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most sophisticated chip possible that has a new super-efficient LPDDR5 RAM and the fastest UFS 3.1 storage, showcasing realme's dedication to delivering the ultimate flagship-grade performance to users worldwide.

Leveraging the most advanced 5nm processing technology, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip has improved the realme GT's performance and AI computing power. Together with a stronger and larger Cortex-X1 core and three new-generation high-performing A78 cores, the phone's CPU performance has increased by 20% and power consumption reduced by 50% compared with the previous generation.

Sustained performance

With an aim to create the 'coolest 888' the realme GT uses a new generation stainless steel VC cooling system, which plays an essential role in the phone's durable peak performance by using stainless steel to optimize the phone's heat dissipation structure. During testing, the stainless steel VC cooling system demonstrated a 50% increased cooling power compared with a traditional copper VC cooling system and was capable of reducing the CPU core temperature by up to 15°C.

In addition, despite an ultra-thin body weighing less than 186g, the realme GT is equipped with a large 4,500 mAh battery and 65W SuperDart charging support, allowing the phone to be fully charged in just 35 minutes.

Alessio Bradde, realme Product Marketing Manager, said, "We are incredibly proud to launch globally the realme GT, our flagship product of the year. Just like the GT cars with their ultimate pursuit of speed, performance and precision, the realme GT is designed for users who want an outstanding experience in a flagship smartphone. We hope the spirit of the realme GT series will ignite a passion among our young users to constantly push their limits and realize their full potential."

Other features:

Flagship Screen – The realme GT features a 6.43-inch 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED display capable of providing high responsiveness required by even the most hardcore gamers.

– The realme GT features a 6.43-inch 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED display capable of providing high responsiveness required by even the most hardcore gamers. Dual Light Sensors – Front and rear dual light sensors provide 4,096 auto-brightness levels.

– Front and rear dual light sensors provide 4,096 auto-brightness levels. Greater Connectivity – In addition to the major 5G bands, the realme GT supports the industry's fastest Wi-Fi and latest Bluetooth technologies.

– In addition to the major 5G bands, the realme GT supports the industry's fastest Wi-Fi and latest Bluetooth technologies. Immersive Audio – The smartphone has Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and a 3.5mm audio jack with low latency and low interference charge.

– The smartphone has Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and a 3.5mm audio jack with low latency and low interference charge. Flagship Camera – The realme GT boasts a Sony 64MP triple camera with a brand-new night portrait mode and AI capabilities to deliver professional grade photos.

– The realme GT boasts a Sony 64MP triple camera with a brand-new night portrait mode and AI capabilities to deliver professional grade photos. Operating System – The realme GT is one of the first devices to support the Android 12 Beta 1. realme will continue its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to compile users' feedback before launching the new realme UI later this year.

– The realme GT is one of the first devices to support the Android 12 Beta 1. realme will continue its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to compile users' feedback before launching the new realme UI later this year. Exclusive GT Mode – Only available in the realme GT series, the GT Mode is created for users who want the ultimate performance. This includes full-scene high performance mode coverage and further optimization of high-frame-rate gaming, all providing a smooth user experience and a more durable and stable high frame rate gaming experience.

Pricing and availability

realme GT is now available for purchase in selective countries, including Poland, Spain, Russia and Thailand with additional markets to follow. The new realme GT with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in three colors: Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue and Racing Yellow for EUR 599 at realme official online as well as other authorized distribution channels. realme GT 8GB+128GB variant will be on sale for just 369 euros only on AliExpress. The realme GT will also offer early-bird discounts of EUR 499 for the 12GB+256GB version to all consumers during Amazon Prime Day from 21 June.

