A Rebellious Empowerment Initiative Forged by Danielle Green Aims to Equip Victims of Abuse and Systematic Oppression with Hoodies, High-tops, and Higher Purpose

In an effort to highlight the rising crime of non-consensual intimate image abuse (NCIIA) and inspire social responsibility, art director and branding consultant, Danielle Green, recently founded a streetwear fashion collection called Victor by Danielle Green. Green shares her own horrific story of NCIIA in the new Netflix docuseries, The Most Hated Man on the Internet. About one in 25 Americans are either threatened with or victims of non-consensual intimate image sharing, or "revenge porn" as it is more commonly known. That equates to roughly 10 million Americans, according to a study published by the Data & Society Research Institute. 10% of the net profits from the Victor by Danielle Green streetwear fashion collection will be donated to CCIA, an organization that provides a lifeline for victims and fights furiously for legislation against NCIAA.

“When I was exploited on the bully site, IsAnyoneUp.com, my world went dark. The shame led me to believe there was only one dark escape. I began therapy and medication. At the time, I thought therapy was shameful. Now, it’s my greatest life hack. Shame can be so detrimental until you realize it’s just a manipulation tactic used by abusers who benefit from your self-doubt. The power was mine all along. True self-acceptance and radical acts of self-love empowered me to change my mindset from victim to victor." said Danielle Green, founder of Victor by Danielle Green.

“I immediately saw that this story could make an utterly compelling series: a crusade for justice against all the odds wrapped up in a world of real-life and online depravity,” said Raw TV's, Alex Marengo, executive producer of The Most Hated Man on the Internet. “I’m so proud of our uniquely talented team who turned the lens onto Hunter Moore and turned his victims into the ultimate winners by giving them their voices, silenced until now.”

“Now I’m driven to share my story. We need legislation reform regarding NCIIA. And we deserve justice. We deserve more than justice. We deserve a seat at the table. Women, minorities, immigrants, people of color, and the LGBTQIA community have been manipulated by shame to stay out of positions of power for long enough. Abusers want you to give up. So succeed instead. Hack the healing process with therapy, find your purpose and step into a position of power. A powerful action you can take right now is simply putting your local election dates in your calendar and bringing your friends out to vote for people who will fight for you. And donate to organizations that are fighting alongside you.The key to achieving the social change we desperately need is inside every single one of you. It's in our ability to heal, unite and take action.” said Danielle Green, founder of Victor by Danielle Green.

About Danielle Green: Danielle Green is an award-winning creator in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and wedding industries. She is a branding consultant with a niche in art direction under her own agency and master photographer and owner of L A Y E R S, an adventure photography company based in the United States. You can see her work in numerous publications including Southern Living, Martha Stewart, British Vogue and Brides magazines to name a few. Green is featured in the new 2022 Netflix docuseries called, The Most Hated Man on the Internet, where she tells her own horrific story of non-consensual intimate image abuse online. She is the founder of Victor by Danielle Green, a streetwear fashion collection dedicated to the empowerment of victims of abuse and systematic oppression. Her mission is to inspire others through her many creative endeavors with the goal of shining a light on social injustices and the unbalance of power, whilst offering a collective embrace to those healing in their own life experiences. Green will continue to use her platform as a way to provide truth in storytelling and hope to a world in need of strong, female voices creating change.

About Us: Victor by Danielle Green is a streetwear fashion collection designed and founded by human rights activist, Danielle Green, and dedicated to the empowerment of victims of abuse and systematic oppression.

