ISHINOMAKI, Japan, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reborn-Art Festival Executive Committee is pleased to announce details of the second term of the Reborn-Art Festival (*) 2021-22. Marking the tenth anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, the third edition of the festival is held over two separate periods in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under the theme of "Altruism and Fluidity," the Reborn-Art Festival is organized in two terms, summer 2021 and summer 2022 (till Oct. 2).

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107381/202209277204/_prw_PI1fl_96ztn1fp.jpg

At a time when the globe is once again assailed by new uncertainties caused by a disastrous war, the Committee aspires to present a new world vision never seen before by sharing a wide range of artistic expressions.

(*) Reborn-Art Festival:

Mainly held in Ishinomaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, the Reborn-Art Festival is a comprehensive festival of art, music, and food. Based on the concept of "Reborn-Art" as a means of living, it started in 2017 in the area devastated by the Great East Japan Earthquake.

Message from Takeshi Kobayashi, Chair, Reborn-Art Festival Executive Committee:

The word "altruism" might lose its meaning once it is explicitly stated. COVID-19, now in its third year, is still pushing us into unknown territory. The Reborn-Art Festival is taking place again, I believe, in order to feel all forms of life and connections to the source of life, and to find new perspectives beyond these difficulties.

Photo: Takeshi Kobayashi, Chair, Executive Committee

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202209277204-O2-edPSSlK7

Reborn-Art Festival 2021-22 Second Term Overview

Period: August 20 (Sat.)- October 2 (Sun.), 2022

(Sat.)- (Sun.), 2022 Venue: Ishinomaki City (Central Ishinomaki, Memorial Park area, Watanoha) and Oshika Peninsula (Momonoura-Oginohama, Ayukawa), Miyagi Prefecture

Hours (JST):

Ishinomaki City area: 10:00am-5:00pm

Oshika Peninsula area: 10:00am-4:00pm on weekdays, 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturdays /Sundays

*Admission will close 30 minutes prior to closing time.

*Hours may differ depending on the facility and work.

Programs

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202209277204-O5-naT5J6NB.pdf

Area Map

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202209277204-O2-sbysw0aN.pdf

Tickets

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202209277204-O3-e0nIM5qf.pdf

Anti-COVID Measures

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202209277204-O4-eys9x2nI.pdf