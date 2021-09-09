Rebuilding Towards a Sustainable and Resilient World with 69 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021 Aspiring Award Recipients

PR Newswire Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) celebrates its 10-year anniversary milestone championing the most exceptional CSR programmes across Asia. Over the last decade, AREA is proud and honored to be the advocate in encouraging and inspiring business leaders and enterprises to take on their responsibilities in creating a better world for all. 

Enterprise Asia announces 69 award recipients at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021
Enterprise Asia announces 69 award recipients at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021

Enterprise Asia, the organiser of AREA, is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients and who exemplified determination and perseverance despite the trying times. The AREA awardees have demonstrated relentless dedication to responsible business practices amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, the AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. With over 500 winners from more than 19 countries/regions since its launch, the AREA aims to recognise and honour Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and responsible business practices. This year, an impressive number of 205 nominees from 16 countries/regions were shortlisted in the final round of judging and only 69 were accorded as award recipients.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia stated in his welcome speech, "Today, the majority of a company's long-term value includes components such as innovation, intellectual capital and culture. Thus, a strong ESG strategy is an important element of a broader long-term value strategy that is tied to a business's purpose and vision for recovery and success moving towards the post COVID-19 world." He further mentioned that, "sustainability cannot be looked at in isolation. It is akin to engineering a whole new system and cultivating a new way of life.  It is a tough balancing act because there will be conflicts, compromises and trade-offs."

Since 2011, AREA has recognised businesses from various industries while honouring their achievements in the seven categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership.

The winners for the Responsible Business Leadership Category which recognise leaders who are strong advocates for responsible entrepreneurship and at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and in promoting the sustainability agenda within their organisations and their communities includes Shuang-Lang (Paul) Peng, Chairman and CEO of AU Optronics Corporation; Joseph Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Commercial Bank; Richard M. Tsai, Chairman of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.; Pitak Ratchakitprakarn, President and CEO of PTG Energy Public Company Limited from Thailand; and Chun-Chi Chou, Founder of Sinyi Group from Taiwan.

Among the notable winning projects from the Health Promotion Category is Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd.. Their programme, 'Big City, Big Health - A Healthy Community Platform for All Ages', focuses on devoting their resources to the segments of blood donation, liver disease prevention, and health promotion for all ages. The company held record-breaking blood donation campaigns, funded liver health forums to promote liver disease prevention, and organised over 160 activities promoting health for all ages last year.

The joint initiatives of Taipei Lung Shan Temple, Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation, Taiwan, YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd., and Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, was also a part of the winning recipients for the Health Promotion Category. Their programme, 'For Peace, For Health, Ten Thousand People Together to Protect Our Livers!', broke the Guinness World Record for the most people completing a health survey in 12 hours in Taipei, Taiwan on 31 October 2020. The programme sought to improve healthy liver awareness and all participants were offered free health check-ups after completing the survey.

PTG Energy Public Company Limited emerged as one of the winners under the Social Empowerment category with their programme - PT Volunteer Camp, 'We Care Leave No One Behind' programme concentrates on contributing to the community nearby the company's operational sites in the development areas of healthcare, education, and environment to empower the villagers' access to better life opportunities and enable them to grow sustainably with the company. They established the PT volunteer doctor unit and PT creating lungs for the community and offered eye examinations for the elderly, scholarship, sports equipment and education media deliveries for thousands of villagers.

Bolloré Logistics Singapore Pte Ltd is among the exceptional recipients of the Green Leadership Category for their "Powering Sustainable Logistics in Singapore" programme. The programme contributes to 8 of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and the company managed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, waste consumables, and water consumption while increasing their recycling rate. In 2020, over 1,500 of the company's staff were educated on sustainability topics, among which more than 1,300 received formal trainings on the topics.

Prior to the AREA, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2021 was held in the day. The virtual summit was convened with over 300 C-suite level executives and business leaders from 12 countries.

Themed "Towards an Inclusive and Resilient Future", the summit provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders and CSR practitioners to explore on pressing topics and recovery actions to rebuild towards a sustainable and resilient world.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr Fong Chan Onn, expressed at the summit's opening that, "the crisis has been a sobering wake up call to the importance of sustainable development and the urgent need to pay more attention to planetary health, similarly to the burning reality of the climate crisis, giving us food for thought about our priorities. I believe that the time for talk is over and we should now focus on real actions. We have the opportunity to reset and re-shape the post-pandemic recovery towards a better future."

Among the speakers were Dr. Niven Huang, Regional Leader for KPMG Sustainability Services Asia Pacific, KPMG Taiwan; Dr. Allinnettes Adigue, Head of the ASEAN Regional Hub and Global Reporting Initiative; Edoardo Gai, Managing Director for ESG Benchmarking, S&P Global Switzerland SA; Paul Marriott, President of SAP Asia Pacific and Japan; Marie Victoria Tan, Executive Director and Group Head of Enterprise Risk Management and Sustainability Unit, Ayala Corporation, Philippines; Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer of City Developments Limited (CDL); Margaret Kim, CEO of Gold Standard; Karina Litvack, Co-Founder of Climate Governance Initiative (World Economic Forum) and Non-Executive Independent Director, Eni SPA; Dr. Naoki Adachi, Executive Director of Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity and CEO and Founder of Response Ability, Inc.; Alexandra Tracy, President of Hoi Ping Ventures Hong Kong; Lito T. Tayag, Country Managing Director of Accenture, Inc. Philippines; Dr. Renard Siew, Head of Sustainability of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB); Jessica Robinson, Founder and Managing Director of Moxie Future and Former-Head of Asia at UN-PRI; Andrew WK Chan, Sustainability and Climate Change Leader of PwC's South East Asian Consulting Services; Rosemary Addis, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Impact Investing Australia, Senior Advisor to SDG Impact at UNDP.

The AREA 2021 and ICS Summit 2021 are supported by ASEAN CSR NETWORK, China Biodiversity Conversation and Green Development Foundation, Circular Economy Club, CSRone, CSR Universal Org, Global Reporting Initiative, India CSR Network, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI) (Cambodia), The Green Earth, The Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (HK and Macau) Limited (MAYCHAM). Additionally, AsianNGO, Bangkok Post, Biz Hub Vietnam, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Earth.Org, Hong Kong Economic Times, Impact Boom, Kumparan, SME Magazine and Viet Nam News as media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2021

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

NAME

ORGANISATION

COUNTRY/REGION 

Shuang-Lang (Paul) Peng
Chairman & CEO

AU Optronics Corporation

Taiwan

Joseph Huang
Chairman

E.SUN Commercial Bank

Taiwan

Richard M. Tsai
Chairman

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Taiwan

Pitak Ratchakitprakram
President & CEO

PTG Energy Public Company Limited

Thailand

Chun-Chi Chou
Founder

Sinyi Group

Taiwan

 

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY

ORGANISATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAMME

COUNTRY/REGION

Alaska Milk Corporation

AlasKaunlaran (Alaska + Development)

Philippines

Aspire Systems

Sewing Machine Operator Training for Women

India

Celcom Axiata Berhad

Digital Entrepreneurship and Equity in Education

Malaysia

CPC Corporation, Taiwan

Love in Middle Africa

Taiwan

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.

FEDS Christmas Charity Event for 13 Years - Passing the Love to the Rural Area

Taiwan

Farglory Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Farglory Life Rural Area Care Program

Taiwan

Foxconn Education Foundation

Hon Hai Scholarship Program

Taiwan

G-Group Technology Corporation

Gpay E-Wallet

Vietnam

King Power International Co., Ltd.

King Power Thai Power

Thailand

MasterLink Securities Corporation

Empower Your Life! Let's Go Fun in Finance Education

Taiwan

Metropolitan Electricity Authority

Khoiruttakwa Community Project, Community Development Project for Sustainability according to the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy

Thailand

President Chain Store Corp.

PCSC Good Neighbor O2O Funfest

Taiwan

Prince Holding Group

Building A Better Life

Cambodia

Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad

PRUKasih - Financial Protection & Financial Education

Malaysia

PT Badak NGL

Saung Pandu (Usaha Unggulan Pertanian Terpadu)

Indonesia

PT PJB Unit Pembangkitan Gresik

Pijar Berdaya - Social Innovation & Women Entrepreneurship

Indonesia

PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

Server Mang Budi (Mangrove Conservation & Diversification and Crab Cultivation) by Telok Bangko Group

Indonesia

PTG Energy Public Company Limited

PT Volunteer Camp, "We Care Leave No One Behind"

Thailand

Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Limited

Drawing A Sustainable Future

Vietnam

Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limited

Futuremakers Programme

Taiwan

Taiwan Business Bank

Establish An Urban Renewal Financial Ecosystem

Taiwan

Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation

ReLife Project - Experimental Project for Self Pension Saving Investment

Taiwan

Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Hand in hand, Provide Zero Distance Solicitudes during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Taiwan

Taiwan Power Company

Bring Taipower Closer - Sensory Experience of Energy Education

Taiwan

WPP India Foundation

Education to Livelihood

India

 

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY

ORGANISATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAMME

COUNTRY/REGION

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Innovating the Future

Taiwan

An-Shin Food Services Co., Ltd.

Food Education for Preschoolers - MOS Burger DIY Project

Taiwan

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Wear the Face Mask 100%

Thailand

Baxter Healthcare Ltd.

Improving the Nutrition Care for Premature Infants by Numeta G13E Ready-to-use Parenteral Nutrition

Taiwan

BDO Foundation

COVID-19 Pooled Testing Program and Initiatives for Undeserved Sectors of Society Vulnerable to the Effects of the Pandemic

Philippines

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Bloomberry Comprehensive COVID-19 Response

Philippines

Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd.

Big City, Big Health - A Healthy Community Platform for All Ages

Taiwan

Fubon Life Insurance

Demonstrate the Insurance Function and Involve in Taiwan's Pandemic Prevention Project, Leverage Positive Forces to Stabilize Society and Warm the Hearts of the People

Taiwan

IRPC Public Company Limited

IRPC Unite in the Fight against COVID-19

Thailand

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

All-Age Health Promotion Project

Taiwan

Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.

Infer Needs beyond the COVID-19, Make Corresponding Arrangements Beforehand

Taiwan

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited

Community Health Development

Thailand

Samitivej Public Company Limited

Samitivej New Life Fund

Thailand
  • Taipei Lung Shan Temple
  • Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation, Taiwan
  • YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.
  • Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

For Peace, For Health, Ten Thousand People Together to Protect Our Livers!

Taiwan

Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Master Personal Health & Enjoy the Fun of Three Generations

Taiwan

TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd

Toga Resonance Technology (T-RT)

Malaysia

 

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANISATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAMME

COUNTRY/REGION

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH's Water Leadership: From Green Transformation to Sustainable Development

Taiwan

Bolloré Logistics Singapore Pte Ltd

Powering Sustainable Logistics in Singapore

Singapore

Chang Jung Christian University

International GREEN Sustainable University

Taiwan

CHIMEI Corporation

CHIMEI Green Energy Park

Taiwan

CPC Corporation, Taiwan

Smart Green Energy Gas Station

Taiwan

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Green Technology for Environmental Sustainability

Taiwan

Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd.

Big City, Big Green - A Sustainable Shopping Journey

Taiwan

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd.

Lead A Green Life.

Building A Fashionable and Eco-friendly Department Store

Taiwan

Frasers Property Vietnam

Melinh Point Asset Enhancement Initiatives

Vietnam

Heineken Malaysia Berhad

Water Stewardship Programme

Malaysia

Philippine National Bank

Project P.L.A.N.E.T. (Protect, Love, And Nurture the Environment Together)

Philippines

Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)

Towards the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Community

Thailand

PT Pupuk Kujang

Development of Citarum Harum Biodiversity Park

Indonesia

PT Rimba Makmur Utama

Katingan Mentaya Project

Indonesia

Selic Corp PCL.

Bio-Based Adhesive

Thailand

SinoPac Holdings

Building Solar Industry Chain Financial Ecosystem

Taiwan

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Low-carbon and Safety: TCC Innovative Product Traceability System

Taiwan

 

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY

ORGANISATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAMME

COUNTRY/REGION

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

The Foundation of ASEH's Corporate Governance: A Top-down Approach on Sustainability

Taiwan

British American Tobacco (BAT) Vietnam

Delivery with Integrity

Vietnam

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Commit Corporate Transparency to Stakeholders

Taiwan

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

Corporate Governance in A Challenging Corporate Environment

Malaysia

SinoPac Holdings

Ethics and Decency, Fulfillment of A Beautiful Life Through Finance

Taiwan

Sinyi Realty Inc.

Integrate Ethics into Sinyi

Taiwan

 

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY

ORGANISATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAMME

COUNTRY/REGION

Accenture, Inc.

Being A Responsible Business for Our People

Philippines

AIA Thailand

AIA Thailand's Management Associate Program

Thailand

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited

Read and Write with Ease Program

Thailand

Bolloré Logistics Singapore Pte Ltd

Happiness @ Bolloré

Singapore

British American Tobacco (BAT) Vietnam

Build and Elevate Future-fit Talent

Vietnam

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Smart Workforce Enables Sustainable Workplace

Taiwan

Frasers Property Vietnam

Experience Matters

Vietnam

Innolux Corporation

Innolux 4.0 Digital Transformation Talent Development Project

Taiwan

Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.

Establish Pioneering Safe Mall in Taiwan, and Nurse Best Talents in Service Industry

Taiwan

Plus Property Co., Ltd.

Empower Your Value: 1st Environmental Management Trainee

Thailand

SinoPac Holdings

SinoPac Holdings Senior Executive Training & Development Program

Taiwan

Sinyi Realty Inc.

Industry-academia Collaboration Program

Taiwan

Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited

"Opportunity for Better Life" 2nd Edition

Thailand

The Electricity Generating Public Company Limited

Khanom Learning Center

Thailand

Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.

The Pioneer of the Securities Industry - Yuanta Human Capital Boosting Program

Taiwan

 

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANISATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAMME

COUNTRY/REGION

Taiwan Power Company

Creating Circular Innovation Opportunities from the Value Chain of Electric Power Industry

Taiwan

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards programme recognises and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/

About the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit

ICS Summit is a series of annual regional events in Asia which gathers top CSR leaders and practitioners to strengthen ties, share experiences and insights, as well as identify regional challenges and opportunities to shape Asia towards a more responsible, sustainable and progressive socio-economic market. Please visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ics/ for more information.

Related Links :

https://www.enterpriseasia.org/