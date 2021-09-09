Rebuilding Towards a Sustainable and Resilient World with 69 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021 Aspiring Award Recipients

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) celebrates its 10-year anniversary milestone championing the most exceptional CSR programmes across Asia. Over the last decade, AREA is proud and honored to be the advocate in encouraging and inspiring business leaders and enterprises to take on their responsibilities in creating a better world for all.



Enterprise Asia announces 69 award recipients at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021

Enterprise Asia, the organiser of AREA, is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients and who exemplified determination and perseverance despite the trying times. The AREA awardees have demonstrated relentless dedication to responsible business practices amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, the AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. With over 500 winners from more than 19 countries/regions since its launch, the AREA aims to recognise and honour Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and responsible business practices. This year, an impressive number of 205 nominees from 16 countries/regions were shortlisted in the final round of judging and only 69 were accorded as award recipients.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia stated in his welcome speech, "Today, the majority of a company's long-term value includes components such as innovation, intellectual capital and culture. Thus, a strong ESG strategy is an important element of a broader long-term value strategy that is tied to a business's purpose and vision for recovery and success moving towards the post COVID-19 world." He further mentioned that, "sustainability cannot be looked at in isolation. It is akin to engineering a whole new system and cultivating a new way of life. It is a tough balancing act because there will be conflicts, compromises and trade-offs."

Since 2011, AREA has recognised businesses from various industries while honouring their achievements in the seven categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership.

The winners for the Responsible Business Leadership Category which recognise leaders who are strong advocates for responsible entrepreneurship and at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and in promoting the sustainability agenda within their organisations and their communities includes Shuang-Lang (Paul) Peng, Chairman and CEO of AU Optronics Corporation; Joseph Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Commercial Bank; Richard M. Tsai, Chairman of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.; Pitak Ratchakitprakarn, President and CEO of PTG Energy Public Company Limited from Thailand; and Chun-Chi Chou, Founder of Sinyi Group from Taiwan.

Among the notable winning projects from the Health Promotion Category is Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd.. Their programme, 'Big City, Big Health - A Healthy Community Platform for All Ages', focuses on devoting their resources to the segments of blood donation, liver disease prevention, and health promotion for all ages. The company held record-breaking blood donation campaigns, funded liver health forums to promote liver disease prevention, and organised over 160 activities promoting health for all ages last year.

The joint initiatives of Taipei Lung Shan Temple, Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation, Taiwan, YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd., and Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, was also a part of the winning recipients for the Health Promotion Category. Their programme, 'For Peace, For Health, Ten Thousand People Together to Protect Our Livers!', broke the Guinness World Record for the most people completing a health survey in 12 hours in Taipei, Taiwan on 31 October 2020. The programme sought to improve healthy liver awareness and all participants were offered free health check-ups after completing the survey.

PTG Energy Public Company Limited emerged as one of the winners under the Social Empowerment category with their programme - PT Volunteer Camp, 'We Care Leave No One Behind' programme concentrates on contributing to the community nearby the company's operational sites in the development areas of healthcare, education, and environment to empower the villagers' access to better life opportunities and enable them to grow sustainably with the company. They established the PT volunteer doctor unit and PT creating lungs for the community and offered eye examinations for the elderly, scholarship, sports equipment and education media deliveries for thousands of villagers.

Bolloré Logistics Singapore Pte Ltd is among the exceptional recipients of the Green Leadership Category for their "Powering Sustainable Logistics in Singapore" programme. The programme contributes to 8 of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and the company managed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, waste consumables, and water consumption while increasing their recycling rate. In 2020, over 1,500 of the company's staff were educated on sustainability topics, among which more than 1,300 received formal trainings on the topics.

Prior to the AREA, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2021 was held in the day. The virtual summit was convened with over 300 C-suite level executives and business leaders from 12 countries.

Themed "Towards an Inclusive and Resilient Future", the summit provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders and CSR practitioners to explore on pressing topics and recovery actions to rebuild towards a sustainable and resilient world.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr Fong Chan Onn, expressed at the summit's opening that, "the crisis has been a sobering wake up call to the importance of sustainable development and the urgent need to pay more attention to planetary health, similarly to the burning reality of the climate crisis, giving us food for thought about our priorities. I believe that the time for talk is over and we should now focus on real actions. We have the opportunity to reset and re-shape the post-pandemic recovery towards a better future."

Among the speakers were Dr. Niven Huang, Regional Leader for KPMG Sustainability Services Asia Pacific, KPMG Taiwan; Dr. Allinnettes Adigue, Head of the ASEAN Regional Hub and Global Reporting Initiative; Edoardo Gai, Managing Director for ESG Benchmarking, S&P Global Switzerland SA; Paul Marriott, President of SAP Asia Pacific and Japan; Marie Victoria Tan, Executive Director and Group Head of Enterprise Risk Management and Sustainability Unit, Ayala Corporation, Philippines; Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer of City Developments Limited (CDL); Margaret Kim, CEO of Gold Standard; Karina Litvack, Co-Founder of Climate Governance Initiative (World Economic Forum) and Non-Executive Independent Director, Eni SPA; Dr. Naoki Adachi, Executive Director of Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity and CEO and Founder of Response Ability, Inc.; Alexandra Tracy, President of Hoi Ping Ventures Hong Kong; Lito T. Tayag, Country Managing Director of Accenture, Inc. Philippines; Dr. Renard Siew, Head of Sustainability of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB); Jessica Robinson, Founder and Managing Director of Moxie Future and Former-Head of Asia at UN-PRI; Andrew WK Chan, Sustainability and Climate Change Leader of PwC's South East Asian Consulting Services; Rosemary Addis, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Impact Investing Australia, Senior Advisor to SDG Impact at UNDP.

The AREA 2021 and ICS Summit 2021 are supported by ASEAN CSR NETWORK, China Biodiversity Conversation and Green Development Foundation, Circular Economy Club, CSRone, CSR Universal Org, Global Reporting Initiative, India CSR Network, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI) (Cambodia), The Green Earth, The Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (HK and Macau) Limited (MAYCHAM). Additionally, AsianNGO, Bangkok Post, Biz Hub Vietnam, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Earth.Org, Hong Kong Economic Times, Impact Boom, Kumparan, SME Magazine and Viet Nam News as media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2021

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY NAME ORGANISATION COUNTRY/REGION Shuang-Lang (Paul) Peng

Chairman & CEO AU Optronics Corporation Taiwan Joseph Huang

Chairman E.SUN Commercial Bank Taiwan Richard M. Tsai

Chairman Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Taiwan Pitak Ratchakitprakram

President & CEO PTG Energy Public Company Limited Thailand Chun-Chi Chou

Founder Sinyi Group Taiwan

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY ORGANISATION WINNING CSR PROGRAMME COUNTRY/REGION Alaska Milk Corporation AlasKaunlaran (Alaska + Development) Philippines Aspire Systems Sewing Machine Operator Training for Women India Celcom Axiata Berhad Digital Entrepreneurship and Equity in Education Malaysia CPC Corporation, Taiwan Love in Middle Africa Taiwan Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. FEDS Christmas Charity Event for 13 Years - Passing the Love to the Rural Area Taiwan Farglory Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Farglory Life Rural Area Care Program Taiwan Foxconn Education Foundation Hon Hai Scholarship Program Taiwan G-Group Technology Corporation Gpay E-Wallet Vietnam King Power International Co., Ltd. King Power Thai Power Thailand MasterLink Securities Corporation Empower Your Life! Let's Go Fun in Finance Education Taiwan Metropolitan Electricity Authority Khoiruttakwa Community Project, Community Development Project for Sustainability according to the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy Thailand President Chain Store Corp. PCSC Good Neighbor O2O Funfest Taiwan Prince Holding Group Building A Better Life Cambodia Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad PRUKasih - Financial Protection & Financial Education Malaysia PT Badak NGL Saung Pandu (Usaha Unggulan Pertanian Terpadu) Indonesia PT PJB Unit Pembangkitan Gresik Pijar Berdaya - Social Innovation & Women Entrepreneurship Indonesia PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur Server Mang Budi (Mangrove Conservation & Diversification and Crab Cultivation) by Telok Bangko Group Indonesia PTG Energy Public Company Limited PT Volunteer Camp, "We Care Leave No One Behind" Thailand Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Limited Drawing A Sustainable Future Vietnam Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limited Futuremakers Programme Taiwan Taiwan Business Bank Establish An Urban Renewal Financial Ecosystem Taiwan Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation ReLife Project - Experimental Project for Self Pension Saving Investment Taiwan Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Hand in hand, Provide Zero Distance Solicitudes during the COVID-19 Pandemic Taiwan Taiwan Power Company Bring Taipower Closer - Sensory Experience of Energy Education Taiwan WPP India Foundation Education to Livelihood India

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY ORGANISATION WINNING CSR PROGRAMME COUNTRY/REGION ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Innovating the Future Taiwan An-Shin Food Services Co., Ltd. Food Education for Preschoolers - MOS Burger DIY Project Taiwan Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Wear the Face Mask 100% Thailand Baxter Healthcare Ltd. Improving the Nutrition Care for Premature Infants by Numeta G13E Ready-to-use Parenteral Nutrition Taiwan BDO Foundation COVID-19 Pooled Testing Program and Initiatives for Undeserved Sectors of Society Vulnerable to the Effects of the Pandemic Philippines Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Bloomberry Comprehensive COVID-19 Response Philippines Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd. Big City, Big Health - A Healthy Community Platform for All Ages Taiwan Fubon Life Insurance Demonstrate the Insurance Function and Involve in Taiwan's Pandemic Prevention Project, Leverage Positive Forces to Stabilize Society and Warm the Hearts of the People Taiwan IRPC Public Company Limited IRPC Unite in the Fight against COVID-19 Thailand Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. All-Age Health Promotion Project Taiwan Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd. Infer Needs beyond the COVID-19, Make Corresponding Arrangements Beforehand Taiwan PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Community Health Development Thailand Samitivej Public Company Limited Samitivej New Life Fund Thailand Taipei Lung Shan Temple

Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Research Foundation, Taiwan

YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation For Peace, For Health, Ten Thousand People Together to Protect Our Livers! Taiwan Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Master Personal Health & Enjoy the Fun of Three Generations Taiwan TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd Toga Resonance Technology (T-RT) Malaysia

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANISATION WINNING CSR PROGRAMME COUNTRY/REGION ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASEH's Water Leadership: From Green Transformation to Sustainable Development Taiwan Bolloré Logistics Singapore Pte Ltd Powering Sustainable Logistics in Singapore Singapore Chang Jung Christian University International GREEN Sustainable University Taiwan CHIMEI Corporation CHIMEI Green Energy Park Taiwan CPC Corporation, Taiwan Smart Green Energy Gas Station Taiwan E Ink Holdings Inc. Green Technology for Environmental Sustainability Taiwan Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd. Big City, Big Green - A Sustainable Shopping Journey Taiwan Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd. Lead A Green Life. Building A Fashionable and Eco-friendly Department Store Taiwan Frasers Property Vietnam Melinh Point Asset Enhancement Initiatives Vietnam Heineken Malaysia Berhad Water Stewardship Programme Malaysia Philippine National Bank Project P.L.A.N.E.T. (Protect, Love, And Nurture the Environment Together) Philippines Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Towards the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Community Thailand PT Pupuk Kujang Development of Citarum Harum Biodiversity Park Indonesia PT Rimba Makmur Utama Katingan Mentaya Project Indonesia Selic Corp PCL. Bio-Based Adhesive Thailand SinoPac Holdings Building Solar Industry Chain Financial Ecosystem Taiwan Taiwan Cement Corporation Low-carbon and Safety: TCC Innovative Product Traceability System Taiwan

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY ORGANISATION WINNING CSR PROGRAMME COUNTRY/REGION ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. The Foundation of ASEH's Corporate Governance: A Top-down Approach on Sustainability Taiwan British American Tobacco (BAT) Vietnam Delivery with Integrity Vietnam Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Commit Corporate Transparency to Stakeholders Taiwan Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad Corporate Governance in A Challenging Corporate Environment Malaysia SinoPac Holdings Ethics and Decency, Fulfillment of A Beautiful Life Through Finance Taiwan Sinyi Realty Inc. Integrate Ethics into Sinyi Taiwan

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY ORGANISATION WINNING CSR PROGRAMME COUNTRY/REGION Accenture, Inc. Being A Responsible Business for Our People Philippines AIA Thailand AIA Thailand's Management Associate Program Thailand Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited Read and Write with Ease Program Thailand Bolloré Logistics Singapore Pte Ltd Happiness @ Bolloré Singapore British American Tobacco (BAT) Vietnam Build and Elevate Future-fit Talent Vietnam E Ink Holdings Inc. Smart Workforce Enables Sustainable Workplace Taiwan Frasers Property Vietnam Experience Matters Vietnam Innolux Corporation Innolux 4.0 Digital Transformation Talent Development Project Taiwan Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd. Establish Pioneering Safe Mall in Taiwan, and Nurse Best Talents in Service Industry Taiwan Plus Property Co., Ltd. Empower Your Value: 1st Environmental Management Trainee Thailand SinoPac Holdings SinoPac Holdings Senior Executive Training & Development Program Taiwan Sinyi Realty Inc. Industry-academia Collaboration Program Taiwan Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited "Opportunity for Better Life" 2nd Edition Thailand The Electricity Generating Public Company Limited Khanom Learning Center Thailand Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. The Pioneer of the Securities Industry - Yuanta Human Capital Boosting Program Taiwan

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANISATION WINNING CSR PROGRAMME COUNTRY/REGION Taiwan Power Company Creating Circular Innovation Opportunities from the Value Chain of Electric Power Industry Taiwan

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards programme recognises and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ .

About the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit

ICS Summit is a series of annual regional events in Asia which gathers top CSR leaders and practitioners to strengthen ties, share experiences and insights, as well as identify regional challenges and opportunities to shape Asia towards a more responsible, sustainable and progressive socio-economic market. Please visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ics/ for more information.

Related Links :

https://www.enterpriseasia.org/