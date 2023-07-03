The Recent News About The iPhone 15 Series From newphone15.com

The leaked news of the iPhone 15 Series launch has rapidly attracted the attention of many individuals, especially the Apple faithful. Let newphone15.com assist with catching up on all the latest news about this smartphone.

The newphone15.com website has gradually revealed the most updated information about the upcoming iPhone model of Apple. According to predictions from this site, Apple has started producing the iPhone 15 series with plenty of remarkable features such as a touch sampling rate that will be increased to 800Hz, producing improved sensitivity and accuracy in operation.

Additionally, this device will also be equipped with advanced sensors and algorithms that assist collision or car accident detection and deliver critical alerts to the proper rescue organizations. Apple also intends to furnish the gadget with an Ultra Wideband processor to enhance performance.

According to the recently updated Creative Blog page, this iPhone range will be manufactured in the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, China, and maybe mass manufactured with more than 85–90 million pieces before the end of June. India is told to shortly embark on this production as well.

The cost of the standard iPhone15 models has reportedly increased by roughly 12%, and this shift is anticipated to directly affect the retail price on the market. According to a post on PhoneArean, the expected price of the iPhone 15 could be around $899 for the 128GB version, $999 for the 256GB iPhone 15 Plus, and $1099 for the 512GB iPhone 15 Plus.

Predictions about the iPhone 15 Plus specifications:

Color: Forbes website predicts that Apple may launch 2 colors - pink and blue versions for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Battery: According to the All Brand Price website, the iPhone 15 may include a 4,532mAh Li-on battery with wireless connection and lightning protection. TechPrice site also mentions that iP15 may be equipped with a huge battery of up to 4,523 mAh.

Dimensions: According to YouTube channel TecH TS, the iPhone 15 may weigh 254 grams, which is much more than the previous version. According to the HTTech website, the iPhone 15Plus may be 160.8mm x 77.76mm x 7.81mm in total dimension.

Screen: The iP 15 Plus may have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of up to 2778 x 1284 pixels and 458PPI, according to Pocket-lint. EconomicTimes, however, predicts that the iPhone 15 Plus's screen size may most likely be 6.7 inches, much like its predecessor.

Camera: According to 9to5mac, Apple may give the iPhone 15 Plus a 3-camera system with a 48MP resolution. Additionally, Macrumors says that Apple would use Dynamic Island with the pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 15 Series instead of the recognizable notch design.

Chip: To the Tech GoiNng site, the Qualcomm X70 modem chip may be used in every device in the iPhone 15 Series. The iPhone 15 Plus will accomplish numerous tasks more smoothly, conserve up to 40% of power, and boost transmission speed by up to 50% thanks to this processor. Moreover, it also may facilitate accelerating and expanding coverage.

