Recent Sponsorship Of Popular Sports Events By Upstox – Leading Brokerage Firm of India

The online brokerage firm Upstox has recently signed deals with sponsorship of multiple major Cricket related events. With these agreements, Upstox aims to increase its visibility among the youth and retail public.

The discount stock broker Upstox has inked a three year agreement with International Cricket Council (ICC). This agreement will stand until the end of ICC's current commercial rights cycle in 2023.

The agreement has commenced with ICC world test championship final between New Zealand and India which held between June 18 and 23.

Apart from the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021, the collaboration will cover the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, World Test Championship Final 2023, Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, and Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

As per Mr. Ravi Kumar, Co- Founder and CEO, Upstox, this collaboration with ICC will play a significant role in spreading financial awareness and building equity investment culture in India. According to him, there is many parallels between cricket and investing, like consistent and determinate performance is required in both the fields.

Earlier this year, Upstox was also official partner of Indian Premier League (IPL) which they signed for three years with BCCI. It was for the first time in 14 years that a company in investing sector had partnered with the T20 league.

Upstox was founded as RKSV securities in year 2009 by Raghu Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Shrinivas Vishwanath. It was later rebranded as Upstox.

Upstox is the second biggest stock broker in India and backed by well known investors of India such as Mr. Ratan Tata and Tiger Global Management.

The company follows discount brokerage model, that means the brokerage charges are fixed irrespective of traded value. Upstox charges Zero brokerage for all investments including mutual funds and Rs20/order for intraday and Future & Options.

This major brokerage firm of India is also aiming a customer base of 6-8 million at the end of 2021. This is going to be almost a 3-4 fold increase from the client base of in excess of 2 million at the end of year 2020.

