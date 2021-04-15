Recently voted Best Zero Commission Broker, FXCM Expands Single Share and Stock Basket Offerings

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, is today announcing an expansion of its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

Having recently been awarded Best Zero Commission* Broker in the 2021 ADVFN International Finance Awards, FXCM is continuing to expand its offering to include shares from Hong Kong’s primary exchange the HKEX, and an additional 50 NYSE and NASDAQ listed companies to its US Share CFD offering.

Trading shares with FXCM does not include any minimum commission values, allowing clients to start with trade sizes as small as 1/10th of a share on US, DE, FR and UK listed companies.

Additionally, the firm has expanded its stock basket offering by launching the “Big China Tech (ATMX)” basket. FXCM now offers a portfolio of fourteen stock baskets which combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument.

The Big China Tech (ATMX) basket consists of four of the most popular Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong, Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan Dianping and Xiaomi. These stocks are rapidly growing and are considered a benchmark index for the performance of the Chinese Tech industry, being comparable to its US counterpart - the FAANG index.

Stock trading is available via FXCM’s proprietary website, mobile and desktop trading platforms in addition to a multitude of third-party platforms via FXCM’s robust REST, FIX, JAVA and FOREXCONNECT APIs.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM commented: “Our Stock Basket and Share CFD products are some of our most popular instruments and we are excited to announce their expansion, providing even more trade opportunities for our clients. With constantly shifting markets and new company shares booming, we will always continue our focus on growing our offering so that clients can make the most of their FXCM account, no matter what is moving in the markets.”

The list of available companies for share trading and the weightings of all FXCM Stock Baskets and is available via FXCM’s website www.fxcm.com

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.



About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

76.31% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. Losses can exceed your deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/au)

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

